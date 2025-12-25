December 25 of every year is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria for workers, students, and others to celebrate with families and friends

Some state governors reached out to civil servants working for them financially with gifts, bonus and other rewards for the Christmas celebration

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of Nigerian governors who approved 13th-month salaries, bonuses, gifts for workers

Many civil servants in different states were rewarded with 13-month salaries, Christmas bonus and gifts from their governors.

It was jubilation galore as extra money to celebrate with their families and loved were added to their salaries in December, 2025.

Governor Umo Eno and 4 others approved 13th-month salaries, Christmas bonuses, gifts for workers.

From Akwa Ibom to Oyo to Adamawa State, the sounds of celerbration is the same.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of governors who rewarded workers financially and with gifts.

Christmas: Governors who approved 13th-month salaries, bonuses

Christmas: Akwa Ibom governor approves 13th month salary

Recall that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, approved the payment of the 13th-month salary for state workers.

Governor Eno directed the Accountant General to pay the “Eno-mber” salary before Christmas to ease festive celebrations.

The payment was aimed at boosting morale and providing financial relief to civil servants during the yuletide season.

Christmas: Oyo governor approves 13-month salary bonus

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State confirmed the approval of a 13th‑month salary bonus for 2025 workers.

Makinde announced the payment alongside the inauguration of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Board in Ibadan.

He also pledged to clear minimum wage arrears in December and address the lecturers’ strike.

Christmas: Governor Fintiri announces one-month salary bonus

Governor Adamu Fintiri approved a one-month basic salary bonus for Adamawa State civil servants.

The bonus was announced as a Christmas gift to ease economic pressure and boost festive cheer.

The governor said the gesture reflected his administration’s commitment to workers, women, and youth enterprises.

Ebonyi governor announces Christmas bonus for workers

Governor Francis Nwifuru made a joyous announcement to workers serving in the Ebonyi state civil service.

The governor stated that ₦150,000 would be given to every civil servant as a Christmas bonus for the 2025 festive season.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Nwifuru earlier increased the minimum wage by ₦20,000 for civil servants in Ebonyi.

Sanwo-Olu rewards 177 Lagos workers

No fewer than 177 outstanding public servants in Lagos State were rewarded with five brand new cars and a total of N165.5 million in cash.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu recognised the outstanding workers during the 2025 Mr. Governor’s Luncheon.

Sanwo-Olu's Media and Publicity aide, Gboyega Akosile, shared more details about the 2025 Outstanding Public Servants of Lagos State.

Makinde, Sanwo-Olu, and other governors approved 13th-month salaries, bonuses, gifts for workers.

