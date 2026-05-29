Candidates have been advised to verify O’Level result uploads on the JAMB Central Admission Processing System for admission eligibility

JAMB CAPS system has been identified as a key determinant for UTME and post-UTME admission processing

Education officials often advise regular dashboard checks to avoid missing or incomplete result uploads

Students across Nigeria are reminded to verify whether their O’Level results have been properly uploaded on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

Step-by-step explanation of how to confirm if your WAEC or NECO result is visible on JAMB CAPS. Photo: UTMEHQ, dee_Lekan

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that this step is now seen as critical in the admission process.

The process, which applies to results from West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) or any equivalent examination body, determines whether a candidate is considered for admission into tertiary institutions through JAMB.

Without proper upload on CAPS, candidates may not be considered for admission, even if they meet the required Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and post-UTME benchmarks.

Many candidates complete JAMB registration or sit for post-UTME examinations but fail to confirm whether their O’Level results are visible on CAPS. Education officials say this gap often leads to avoidable setbacks in the admission process, including delays or outright rejection, even when cut-off marks are met.

How to verify O’Level result status

To check the status, candidates are required to log in to their JAMB profile through the official e-facility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng using their registered email and password. After logging in, the next step is to select “Check Admission Status,” then proceed to “Access my CAPS.”

Inside the CAPS interface, candidates should locate and click on the “My O’Level” section. This page displays whether results have been successfully uploaded.

A blank page or a “No Data Retrieved” message usually means the O’Level result is not yet available on the system. In such cases, candidates are advised to visit a JAMB-accredited CBT centre for proper upload.

However, when the result has been successfully uploaded, the system displays the subjects and grades exactly as submitted. This confirms that the candidate’s academic record is complete on the platform.

The importance of this step is often underestimated. Without a verified O’Level result on CAPS, admission cannot be processed, even if the candidate performs well in UTME or post-UTME screening.

How students can quickly confirm if their O’Level results have been uploaded on JAMB CAPS before admission decisions. Photo:JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Regular CAPS checks prevent admission issues

There are two main periods when uploads are done. The first is during JAMB registration, especially for candidates who already have their WAEC or NECO results. The second is after examination results are released, when candidates return to upload them to complete their profile.

Candidates are also advised to regularly monitor their CAPS dashboard. Education stakeholders note that frequent checks help applicants quickly detect issues such as missing records or incomplete uploads.

Where errors are detected, candidates are expected to return to a CBT centre for correction. This may include re-uploading results or resolving mismatched data.

JAMB gives update on UTME result slip

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said printing of the 2026 UTME original result slips has not yet commenced due to ongoing examination and post-assessment processes.

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, who explained that the delay is linked to the ranking nature of the UTME, assured candidates that the portal will be opened soon and that official notification will be issued once printing of original result slips begins.

Source: Legit.ng