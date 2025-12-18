Governor Fintiri approved a one-month basic salary bonus for Adamawa civil servants

The bonus was announced as a Christmas gift to ease economic pressure and boost festive cheer

The governor said the gesture reflected his administration’s commitment to workers, women and youth enterprises

Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has approved the payment of a one-month basic salary bonus to civil servants in the state.

The governor said it is a Christmas gift and a move aimed at easing economic pressure and boosting festive cheer among workers.

Governor Fintiri Announces One-Month Salary Bonus As Christmas Gift For Adamawa Civil Servants

Source: Original

The governor made the announcement while speaking on the state government’s commitment to supporting workers, women and youth-led enterprises amid prevailing economic challenges.

Bonus approved to support workers during festive season

Governor Fintiri said the decision to grant the bonus was deliberate, stressing that civil servants remain the backbone of government service delivery and deserve support, especially during the Christmas period.

“Given the proof of our commitment to workers, women and youth enterprises, this year I will give a free bonus of one month basic salary to our workers, so that they can celebrate Christmas with dignity,” the governor said.

He added that the gesture was part of broader efforts by his administration to prioritise the welfare of workers and improve their standard of living.

Gov Nwifuru announces ₦150,000 christmas bonus

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Francis Nwifuru has announced a Christmas bonus of ₦150,000 to every civil servant in Ebonyi State.

Governor Nwifuru said this was part of his administration’s commitment to improve the welfare of civil servants for the 2025 festive season. He explained that this is despite dwindling revenue accruing to the state in the past year.

Nwifuru disclosed this on Sunday, December 14, 2025, during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki. He further stated that the construction rigours inherent in the massive project would automatically alter the ugly scenes and give the state a facelift when completed. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said his administration is taking steps to ensure the state is seen in the comity of nations with advanced and modern infrastructures.

Source: Legit.ng