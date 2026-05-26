Lawyers plan to challenge APC presidential primary outcome over alleged Electoral Act violations

Discrepancies found in party membership figures raise compliance concerns for President Tinubu's candidacy

Legal action threatens to escalate if INEC does not respond to the association's demands

FCT, Abuja - A group of lawyers under the Legislative Lawyers Association of Nigeria has announced plans to challenge the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be disqualified over alleged breaches of the Electoral Act.

Speaking through its secretary, Tonye Jaja, the association said it had identified what it described as serious irregularities in the conduct and figures surrounding the primary exercise.

Fresh Twist as Lawyers Head to Court Over APC Presidential Primary, "Tinubu Must Be Disqualified"

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lawyers insist on legal action: “We are going to court"

Jaja disclosed that the group had already begun formal steps, including correspondence with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain relevant electoral records.

He maintained that the association would not hesitate to seek judicial intervention if the issues raised were not addressed.

“We are going to court to say that President Tinubu has not complied with the Electoral Act, therefore he should be disqualified as the APC candidate,” he said.

Allegations of discrepancy in party membership figures

The lawyers argued that there were inconsistencies between earlier party membership figures submitted to INEC and the numbers now being cited in relation to the presidential primary.

According to them, the disparity raises questions about compliance with electoral guidelines governing internal party processes.

“We believe in the rule of law. There is a discrepancy between the registered voter list they submitted to INEC and the number they are parading as voters for the presidential primary,” Jaja stated.

Legal threat escalates over primary outcome

The association warned that if INEC fails to take action, it would proceed to court to seek the disqualification of President Tinubu as the APC candidate.

The development adds a fresh legal layer to the APC presidential primary, where swas reported to have secured nearly 11 million votes nationwide in the exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Integrity group defends APC figures and rejects allegations

Reacting to the claims, the Director General of the Integrity Group of Nigeria, Oke Idawene, defended the party’s membership figures, insisting that the APC has a large and verifiable membership base across the country.

He questioned the methodology used by critics in assessing party strength and voter numbers, arguing that political participation should not be reduced to speculative estimates.

“Who gave the judge the right to tell us how many people entered the APC? We are duly registered voters and members of your 2026 period, and APC has complied according to the law,” Idawene said.

He further maintained that the party’s membership strength runs into millions, adding that opposition voices should allow the party to manage its internal affairs.

APC primary: Tinubu's challenger loses top state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu defeated his opponent, Stanley Osifo, in Bayelsa State during the APC presidential primary election. Tinubu polled 277,192 votes against his opponent, who scored only five votes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Osifo, a businessman from Edo state, is expected to poll a reasonable number of votes in Bayelsa, considering the fact that the oil-rich state was part of his South-South region.

Source: Legit.ng