Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State confirmed the approval of a 13th‑month salary bonus for 2025 workers

He announced the payment alongside the inauguration of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Board in Ibadan

Makinde also pledged to clear minimum wage arrears in December and address the lecturers’ strike

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State approved the payment of the 13th-month salary bonus for 2025 to state workers.

The announcement was made on Monday, December 8, 2025, at the executive chamber of his office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, during the inauguration of the Governing Board of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Approves 13-month Bonus Salary Bonus for Workers

Source: Twitter

Confirming the development in a statement on his X handle, Makinde said the payment of the 13th-month salary had been a tradition since he assumed office in 2019.

He wrote:

“At the inauguration of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council this morning, I confirmed that the arrears on minimum wage which I promised at the end of September this year will be paid with the December salary. I also stated that we will pay a 13th-month salary to workers in Oyo State as we have done since 2019.”

Minimum wage arrears to be cleared

Makinde assured workers that arrears on the minimum wage would be settled alongside the December salary. He added that his administration remained committed to improving workers’ welfare and maintaining consistency in salary payments.

Strike by medical lecturers

The governor also addressed the ongoing strike by medical lecturers at the institution. He promised that the matter would be resolved soon, stressing that his government was working to ensure stability in the health and education sectors.

During the event, Makinde charged the newly inaugurated governing board to revamp the Oyo annexe of the teaching hospital within 12 months. He pledged the state government’s support to make the facility fully operational.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the governing board is chaired by Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, with Mr. Aderemi Adediji serving as Secretary. Other members include Mr. Gabriel Oyelade, Dr. Adebayo Taiwo, Mrs. Agnes Isola, Dr. Kehinde Ayinde, Prof. Adebayo Olakulehin, Prof. Adenike Olugbenga-Bello, and Dr. Oluwajoba Olayinka.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Prof. Oyelaran-Oyeyinka thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve. He assured that the board was ready to complement the government’s efforts with policies that would transform the teaching hospital into a world-class facility.

See the X post below:

Governor declares 20-day Christmas, New Year holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Cross River state government has directed all civil and public servants in the state to proceed on a 20-day leave to enable them to fully participate in the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the directive was contained in a circular with Ref: GO/HOS/4/Vol.II1/277 and signed by the Head of Service, Mr Orok Okon. The circular stated that the leave would run from December 15, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng