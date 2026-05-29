Five persons, including two children, were burnt to death in a lone crash involving a Mazda E2000 bus along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps said 20 passengers were inside the vehicle when the accident occurred around Iyana Egbado in Ogun State

FRSC attributed the fatal accident to speeding and overloading, while injured victims were taken to hospitals in Ifo and Itori for treatment

Five people lost their lives while 10 others suffered injuries in a fatal road accident along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ogun State on Thursday.

The crash, which involved a single vehicle, occurred around the Iyana Egbado area at about 11:12 a.m. Authorities said the vehicle burst into flames after the incident, Punch reported.

Burnt Mazda E2000 bus involved in the fatal crash along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway. Photo: FB/Agaie Reporters

Source: Facebook

The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the accident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Afolabi Odunsi-Oyewole.

What caused Ogun fatal road crash?

According to the FRSC, the affected vehicle was a white Mazda E2000 bus with registration number KRD809XC. Twenty passengers were reportedly inside the bus at the time of the crash.

The passengers included six adult men, 11 adult women, one male child and two female children.

“The lone crash involved one white Mazda E2000 bus with registration number KRD809XC. A total of twenty persons were involved in the crash, comprising six adult males, eleven adult females, one male child, and two female children,” Odunsi-Oyewole stated.

How many victims survived accident?

The FRSC spokesperson disclosed that five persons died in the accident. The victims included one adult male, two adult females, one male child and one female child.

“Out of the twenty persons involved, five persons were killed, comprising one adult male, two adult females, one male child, and one female child. Ten persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, while five persons escaped unhurt.”

The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ifo, and Oreofe Specialist Hospital, Itori, for medical treatment. Bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo.

FRSC blamed the accident on speeding and overloading.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Oludare Ogunjobi, sympathised with families of the victims and urged motorists to avoid traffic violations and dangerous driving.

Family members killed in catastrophic Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway had claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng