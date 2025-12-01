The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno, approved the payment of the 13th-month salary for state workers

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno, has approved the payment of the 13th-month salary for state workers.

This, he said, is ensuring they receive their “Eno-mber” salary ahead of the festive season.

In a statement shared on social media, Governor Eno said,

“I have directed the Accountant General to pay the 13th-month Eno-mber salary before Christmas, so our workers can celebrate with ease. Happy New Month.”

Workers set to benefit from timely payment

The payment, which effectively acts as an additional month’s salary for civil servants in the state, is aimed at boosting morale and allowing workers to enjoy the holiday period without financial stress.

Governor Eno’s directive underscores his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of public servants in Akwa Ibom, particularly during the yuletide season.

Recall that the Akwa Ibom state government has confirmed that it will begin the implementation of the new N80,000 minimum wage for eligible workers starting from their January 2025 salaries.

Arrears for the wage increase will be paid retroactively, effective from November 2024.

Governor Pastor Umo Eno made the announcement during the 2025 Thanksgiving Service of the Akwa Ibom state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

The governor expressed appreciation for the support the Union has shown to his administration, praising their professionalism and patriotism in reporting on the state’s affairs,.

Akwa Ibom declares state of emergency

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Akwa Ibom governor declared a state of emergency in the health sector in the state.

According to the governor, the move was to accelerate reforms and ensure efficiency in the healthcare delivery in line with the ARISE agenda of his administration.

Aniekan Umanah, the state commissioner for information, explained that the announcement was made after the review of his administration's healthcare development roadmap.

