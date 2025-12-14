Governor Francis Nwifuru has made a joyous announcement to workers servig in the Ebonyi state civil service

Governor Nwifuru said ₦150,000 to every civil servant as Christmas bonus for the 2025 festive season

Legit,ng reports that Governor Nwifuru earlier increased the minimum wage by ₦20,000, to ₦90,000 for civil servants in Ebonyi State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - Governor Francis Nwifuru has announced a Christmas bonus of ₦150,000 to every civil servant in Ebonyi state.

Governor Nwifuru said it is part of his administration’s commitment to improve the welfare of civil servants for the 2025 festive season.

He explained that this is despite dwindling revenue accruing to the state in the past year.

As reported by Channels Television, Nwifuru disclosed this on Sunday, December 14, 2025, during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki.

Governor Nwifuru also dispelled rumours of lethargy in Vincent Agwu Nwankwo Flyover, popularly known as VANCO.

He further stated that the construction rigours inherent in the massive project that will automatically alter the ugly scenes and give the state a facelift when completed.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said his administration is taking steps to ensure Ebonyi state is seen in the comity of nations with advanced and modern infrastructures.

Nwifuru said Ebonyi State desires to be referenced in the global map of good governance characterized by modern infrastructure.

“We are doing it not because we have money. We are doing it because we want to sign our signature in the annals of history.”

Nigerian governor increases minimum wage to N90k

Recall that Ebonyi state government raised workers’ minimum wage from N70,000 to N90,000 to enhance welfare, effective immediately for all categories.

The Commissioner Ikeuwa Omebe stressed that the move was not political, citing pensions and gratuities from 1996 being settled and the ongoing retirees’ verification.

The government also approved the enforcement of the eight-year tenure policy, mandating retirement for directors and permanent secretaries who have served the period.

Read more stories on Ebonyi Governor Franci Nwifuru:

Nigerian governor set to give 26 widows houses

Legit.ng also reported that Ebonyi state government is set to provide houses for widows across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration, under its Widows’ Housing Project, is to give 26 widows a three-bedroom bungalow.

Governor Nwifuru’s wife, Uzoamaka's Foundation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children, and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO), will carry out the distribution.

Source: Legit.ng