Zulum distributes food items to over 6,000 Christian widows and vulnerable persons ahead of Christmas

Beneficiaries including 1,605 IDPs receive rice spaghetti and cooking oil while free transport is approved for non-indigenes

Governor urges peace and religious harmony as Christian leaders commend his inclusive leadership

Maiduguri, Borno state - Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, distributes essential food items to more than 6,000 widows.

He went further to give Christmas gifts to vulnerable members of the Christian community as part of activities marking the forthcoming Christmas celebrations.

Governor Babagana Zulum leads Christmas food distribution to over 6,000 Christian widows and vulnerable persons in Borno. Photo credit: @Shaibu_AO

The beneficiaries include 1,605 internally displaced persons (IDPs), each of whom receives a bag of rice, one carton of spaghetti and a gallon of cooking oil, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Zulum says the annual gesture is aimed at easing economic hardship and ensuring that members of the Christian community celebrate Christmas with joy and dignity.

“This support is part of our consistent commitment to stand with our Christian brethren, especially the widows and the most vulnerable, so that they can celebrate Christmas in peace and happiness,” the governor says.

Free transport approved for non-indigene Christian residents

In addition to the food distribution, the governor approves free transportation for Christian residents of Borno state who are not indigenes, enabling them to travel to their ancestral homes for the festive season.

The move, according to Zulum, is intended to further reduce the financial burden on families during the holidays and strengthen bonds across communities.

Zulum calls for peace and religious harmony in Borno

While personally overseeing the distribution on Monday,December 22, the governor reiterates the importance of unity, peace and shared prosperity among all residents of the state, regardless of religious or ethnic background.

“It is my sincere hope that the long-standing relationship between Muslims and Christians in Borno State will continue to reign.

“I pray that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, bless our communities and ensure peaceful coexistence between the two religions," Zulum says.

He adds that both Islam and Christianity promote mutual respect and peaceful cohabitation.

“Islamic teachings have clearly stated that Muslims are required to coexist peacefully with non-Muslims, and I believe the same principle is obtained in the Bible,” the governor states.

Christian leaders commend governor’s inclusive leadership

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, Most Rev. John Bogna Bakeni, expresses appreciation for the governor’s continued support and inclusive approach to governance.

“Let me convey our deep gratitude to Your Excellency. This gesture means a lot to us, the Christian community in Borno state.

Borno governor Babagana Zulum provides food relief to more than 6,000 Christian widows and vulnerable people ahead of the festive season. Photo credit: @Shaibu_AO

“You have once again demonstrated values of inclusion and compassion, giving the Christian community hope and reason to celebrate Christmas," Bakeni says.

The distribution exercise is part of Governor Zulum’s broader social welfare initiatives aimed at promoting harmony and supporting vulnerable groups across Borno state.

