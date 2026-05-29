The 2026 Ojude Oba in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state has continued to make waves on social media as fun videos from the star-studded event surfaced online

One of the highlights was the moment some trumpeters showed support for President Tinubu by performing his famous mandate song

A clip also showed Seyi Tinubu posing for the camera with excited guests at the festival as he grooved to the rhythm of the song

President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi's presence at the 2026 Ojude Oba in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state has caused a stir on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported that the annual festival, which took place on Friday, May 29, saw prominent figures like Seyi Tinubu, Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, businessman Faqrook Oreagba, among others, showing up at the event in colourful attire.

Trumpeters perform President Bola Tinubu's mandate song at Ojude Oba 2026. Credit: seyitinubu/abat

Source: Instagram

Aside from the video showing the president's son's grand arrival, the festival also saw some trumpeters publicly show support for Tinubu as they performed his popular song 'On Your Mandate We Shall Stand..."

In the video, which has captured attention online, Seyi could be seen grooving to the song's rhythm as he took pictures with guests excited to meet him.

The annual Ojude Oba Festival traditionally takes place on the third day after the Eid celebration. It is attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, business figures, and celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Reactions trail moment trumpeters perform the Mandate song as Seyi Tinubu poses for camera at Ojude Oba. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The event is famous for promoting the rich heritage of the Ijebu people in Ogun.

The video of trumpeters performing Tinubu's mandate song while Seyi posed for the camera is below:

Ojude Oba: People reaction to Seyi Tinubu's presence

The video sparked reactions on social media, with some Nigerians criticising the trumpeters as they described their action as a show of support for the president's re-election.

Others argued that Seyi Tinubu was present at the event to campaign for his father's return to office ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

afrikamagic commented:

"This man is not there for love ,he is there for campaign."

emmanuel_foods_cake said:

"Our people are still iin the forest...what are we celebrating."

sholly1227 commented:

"E no go better for the people playing the trumpet in the background."

maryabang15 said:

"Peoples children are still in the forest, sleeping under the rain and exposed to wild animals."

solotone_4real commented:

"They have carry 2027 campaign enter Ojudeoba yet some innocent school children were still in captivity."

itz_d.law commented:

"On your mandate for ojude Oba finished country."

onyinyechi7899 commented:

"What is good about this year's celebration, I just saw the video of our sisters and kids in the bush begging the government to come to their aid am tired aswear."

k.7argo reacted:

"Bro, those in the kid nappers den are begging n soliciting for their freedom, see people here still singing on your mandate we shall stand, I wish I can post videos under this comment."

Seyi Tinubu reacts to Chiefpriest's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Tinubu urged socialite Cubana Chiefpriest to stay strong, positive, and hopeful despite his purported election loss.

This was after Chiefpriest was defeated on Saturday, May 16, losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Reacting to the alleged outcome of the election involving Cubana Chief Priest, Seyi expressed confidence in the socialite's capability, while stating that not every contest is won.

Source: Legit.ng