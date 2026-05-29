The husband of the late Monica Oma Owunaka has broken his silence following the painful death of his beautiful wife

Monica’s family had earlier released a statement on Instagram confirming her death and soliciting prayers for the family

Speaking after his wife’s demise, the heartbroken husband shared the last videos they took together as he mourned her passing

Emmanuel Owunaka, the grieving husband of the late Monica Oma Owunaka finally addressed the public after the sorrowful loss of his wife.

Before her demise, Monica Oma Owunaka was known on social media for creating contents about motherhood.

Monique Pearls' husband laments bitterly after wife's death. Photo credit: @partiko/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Husband of late Monica breaks silence

The news of Monica’s death had earlier been made public by her relatives through an announcement on Instagram, in which they confirmed the tragedy and appealed for prayers and support for the grieving household.

The grieving spouse, known on Instagram as @parkito, later posted videos that captured moments he and Monica had recorded together before her passing.

Sharing the clips, he expressed how deeply he felt the absence of his partner and spoke about the bond they had shared.

He noted that the memories they created would remain with him for the rest of his life.

"I will miss you forever my wife. Our beautiful memories will live in my heart till eternity," he said.

Monica’s family had issued a heartfelt message on social media to inform well-wishers of the sad development.

Late Monique Pearls' husband shares emotional post after wife's death. Photo credit: @partiko/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In their statement, they described Monica as a cherished wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend whose presence brought warmth and comfort to those around her.

They spoke of the suddenness of her departure and admitted that it was difficult to find words that could capture the extent of their sorrow.

They emphasised that although her time among them had been brief, the love she gave and the influence she had on others would not fade from memory.

The family also asked for understanding and prayers as they came to terms with the loss, and they indicated that further information about funeral arrangements would be shared when preparations were concluded.

The statement read:

"From the Family of Monica Oma Owunaka. It is with deep pain and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend, Monica Oma Owunaka. Monica was a beautiful soul whose love, kindness, strength, and presence touched so many lives. She brought warmth, joy, and light to everyone around her, and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Words cannot fully express the depth of this loss or the pain of saying goodbye so suddenly. Though her time with us was far too short, the love she shared and the impact she made will never be forgotten. During this difficult time, we kindly ask for prayers, love, and strength for the family and everyone mourning this heartbreaking loss. Further details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. Gone too soon."

Reactions as late Monique's husband breaks silence

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Nursebeauty said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@HAIRSTYLIST IN BENIN CITY said:

"Omo guy I cried my eyes yesterday wen I saw it."

@Sy_idney reacted:

"Honestly this is so shocking."

@veeroyalty added:

"See my dey cry say na person I don see before or we don meet. Jesus Christ! My heart is heavy."

See the post below:

TikTok content creator Monica dies at 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular Nigerian TikTok personality based in Abuja died in May 2026 at 30, according to a statement from her relatives.

Known for sharing heartfelt clips about family life and raising a young girl she brought from her hometown, she had gathered a dedicated audience over time.

Source: Legit.ng