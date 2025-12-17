No fewer than 177 outstanding public servants in Lagos State have been rewarded with five brand new cars and a total of N165.5 million in cash

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu recognised the outstanding workers during the 2025 Mr. Governor’s Luncheon

Sanwo-Olu's Media and Publicity aide, Gboyega Akosile, shared more details about the 2025 Outstanding Public Servants of Lagos State

Ikeja, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has rewarded 177 outstanding public servants with five brand new cars and a total of N165.5 million in cash.

It is part of the Lagos State Government’s effort to reward excellence and encourage consistency in service delivery.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recognises 177 Lagos State workers with five cars, N165.5m.

The Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Governor Sanwo-Olu presented the awards during the 2025 Mr. Governor’s Luncheon at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Akosile explained that five of the 99 senior category civil servants won brand new cars through a raffle draw.

The governor’s aide added that the remaining 94 received N1 million each.

He further stated that five outstanding staff were awarded N5 million each, while 73 others received N500,000 each in the junior category.

Akosile made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said recognising excellence encourages others to raise their standards.

The governor said it is a reminder that Lagos state continues to move forward because dedicated people show up and do their jobs well.

In a post via his X handle @jidesanwoolu on Monday, December 15, Sanwo-Olu said:

“Public servants who demonstrate commitment, integrity, and consistency in their work deserve to be celebrated. Many of them work quietly, without fanfare, yet their impact is felt across ministries, departments, and state agencies every day.

“I took time to personally congratulate the car prize recipients and thank them for choosing service, even when the work is demanding and often goes uncelebrated. We spoke about responsibility, leadership, and the importance of doing the right thing, especially in public office.”

