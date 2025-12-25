Hon. Leke Abejide has flagged off the distribution of food items and other relief materials valued at about ₦1 billion to widows and constituents in Yagba, Kogi State

Yagba, Kogi State - A member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Leke Abejide has flagged off the distribution of food items and other relief materials valued at about ₦1 billion to widows and constituents.

The lawmaker said the food distribution is part of the activities to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities in his constituency.

Abejide represents Yagba East, Yagba West, and Mopamuro Federal Constituency in Kogi State.

The federal lawmaker said the items lined up for this year’s distribution include 24,000 bags of 5kg rice, 10,000 packs of 2kg garri, 10,000 six-yard wrappers for widows, as well as salt, sugar, and noodles.

Abejide said the gesture was part of his annual humanitarian intervention aimed at supporting widows and vulnerable constituents.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) lawmaker stressed that the initiative has been sustained for about nine years.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abejide’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

“The distribution of food items is my usual gesture. It will reach the 34 wards and all polling units across Yagba Federal Constituency so that our people can celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

"This initiative did not start today; it has been in existence for about nine years.”

The ADC lawmaker reviewed his pledge from N5 million to N10 million to each of the 71 autonomous communities to support community-based projects.

“By 2026, all the autonomous communities in Yagba Federal Constituency will benefit. A total of ₦710 million will be disbursed to support community development projects.”

