Christmas: Tinubu’s Campaigner Flags off N1bn Food Distribution to Widows, Constituents
- Hon. Leke Abejide has flagged off the distribution of food items and other relief materials valued at about ₦1 billion to widows and constituents in Yagba, Kogi State
- Abejide urged those handling the distribution to ensure that the items get to all wards and polling units in Yagba East, Yagba West, and Mopamuro Federal Constituency
- The member of the House of Representatives explained the reason for embarking on the massive food distribution during the Christmas season
Yagba, Kogi State - A member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Leke Abejide has flagged off the distribution of food items and other relief materials valued at about ₦1 billion to widows and constituents.
The lawmaker said the food distribution is part of the activities to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities in his constituency.
Abejide represents Yagba East, Yagba West, and Mopamuro Federal Constituency in Kogi State.
The federal lawmaker said the items lined up for this year’s distribution include 24,000 bags of 5kg rice, 10,000 packs of 2kg garri, 10,000 six-yard wrappers for widows, as well as salt, sugar, and noodles.
Abejide said the gesture was part of his annual humanitarian intervention aimed at supporting widows and vulnerable constituents.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) lawmaker stressed that the initiative has been sustained for about nine years.
This was contained in a statement issued by Abejide’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 25, 2025.
“The distribution of food items is my usual gesture. It will reach the 34 wards and all polling units across Yagba Federal Constituency so that our people can celebrate Christmas and the New Year.
"This initiative did not start today; it has been in existence for about nine years.”
The ADC lawmaker reviewed his pledge from N5 million to N10 million to each of the 71 autonomous communities to support community-based projects.
“By 2026, all the autonomous communities in Yagba Federal Constituency will benefit. A total of ₦710 million will be disbursed to support community development projects.”
Ex-Ijumu LG reacts to Melaye's outburst on Abejide
Recall that Hon Taufiq Isa condemned Dino Melaye’s verbal attack on Hon Leke Abejide as disappointing and insulting to the values of the Okun people.
Isa praised Abejide’s calm leadership and visible community impact across Yagba and Okun land.
He stated that Melaye was remembered more for controversies than development and urged Abejide to remain focused.
ADC NWC finally sacks Tinubu’s campaigner, Abejide
Legit.ng also reported that the ADC confirmed the expulsion of Abejide from the party after endorsing a decision earlier taken by its Kogi state executive committee.
The party’s national working committee (NWC) announced the ratification after its latest meeting at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja.
This is contained in a statement signed by the ADC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.
