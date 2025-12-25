President Bola Tinubu urged Nigerians to embrace peace and religious tolerance, insisting that no citizen should suffer due to faith

In his Christmas message, the president reaffirmed his commitment to protecting constitutional rights amid international concerns over religious freedom

State governors across Nigeria also echoed similar messages, calling for love, unity, and peaceful coexistence during Christmas

As Christians across Nigeria and around the world marked Christmas, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and several state governors have urged Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and religious tolerance, stressing that no citizen should suffer or be persecuted because of their faith.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians on Wednesday, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to religious freedom, describing tolerance as a core national value that continues to bind the country together despite its diversity.

The president stated that religious tolerance remains one of Nigeria’s core values, noting that no citizen should be made to suffer or be persecuted because of their faith.

Tinubu, who described Christmas as a season of hope, said the shared values of love for God and humanity must continue to bind Nigerians together as one people, despite ongoing social and economic challenges.

“No one, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith,” the president said.

“The love for God and the love for humanity are at the heart of all great faiths. These shared values must continue to bind us together as one indivisible and resilient people of our blessed country,” he stated.

The president noted that his Christmas address, his third since assuming office in May 2023, comes amid renewed international attention to Nigeria’s record on religious freedom.

Christmas: Tinubu speaks about religious freedom

Tinubu recalled that two months earlier, the United States government redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged violations of religious freedom.

On October 31, 2025, former US President Donald Trump announced the redesignation under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, alleging that Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria and blaming radical Islamist groups for mass killings.

However, Tinubu insisted that his administration remains fully committed to upholding the constitutional rights of all Nigerians.

“That commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. All Nigerians have the right to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity,” he said.

“As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect people of all faiths from violence,” Tinubu added.

He revealed that his administration has engaged extensively with leaders of Nigeria’s two major faiths throughout the year, especially amid rising concerns over insecurity and intolerance.

Tinubu praises Nigerian Christians

The president said that since taking office in 2023, he has consistently reassured Nigerians of the government’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation.

“We will build on these conversations to strengthen collaboration between government and religious institutions, prevent conflict, and promote peaceful coexistence,” he said, describing religious freedom as “a core tenet of our collective identity.”

Tinubu also paid tribute to Nigerian Christians for their contributions to national development, noting that the message of Jesus Christ has inspired many to care for the vulnerable and less privileged.

The president wished Christians in Nigeria and across the world a Merry Christmas and urged Nigerians travelling during the holidays to exercise patience and discipline on the roads, wishing them safe journeys.

Governors echo Tinubu’s message

At the state level, governors across the country also issued Christmas messages, urging Nigerians to embrace love, unity and peaceful coexistence, as reported by the PUNCH.

Delta

Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, congratulated residents on the 2025 Christmas celebration, calling on them to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, compassion and selfless service exemplified by Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Oborevwori commended Deltans for their resilience and unity, noting that their cooperation has contributed to the progress recorded under his administration’s MORE Agenda.

He highlighted achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture and security, citing ongoing road and flyover projects, improved healthcare facilities and investments in human capital.

Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, extended Christmas greetings to Christians in the state and across Nigeria, urging them to reflect on Christ’s teachings of love, sacrifice and peace.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, Radda emphasised unity and tolerance as essential for national progress, assuring Christians of his administration’s commitment to protecting their rights and ensuring freedom of worship.

Bayelsa

Bayelsa state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in a Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, urged residents to draw strength from the Word of God, particularly amid grief following the death of his deputy.

Quoting 2 Corinthians 12:9, Diri said God’s grace shines brightest in moments of weakness, urging Christians to celebrate Christmas with reverence, hope and modesty.

Adamawa

Adamawa state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, described Christmas as a symbol of hope and redemption, urging citizens to practise love, unity and generosity despite prevailing economic and security challenges.

Ondo

Ondo state Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, urged residents to uphold love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, expressing optimism about the future of the state.

Sokoto

Similarly, Sokoto state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, called on Christians to pray for peace and an end to insecurity, highlighting efforts by his administration to strengthen security infrastructure across the state.

