An aspirant of the University of Ibadan, UI, who missed the cut-off mark by 3 points during her first JAMB exam, trends online

The lady proceeded to write another exam, and what she got in her second post-UTME exam was displayed online

Details of her result show that she missed the admission cut-off mark for Law by 3 points during her first post-UTME exam

A man whose sister applied to study Law at the University of Ibadan (UI) and scored high marks in JAMB and the Post-UTME has spoken out online.

The individual mentioned that his sister applied to the school, and in her first JAMB exam, she scored very high in both JAMB and the school exam known as Post-UTME.

University of Ibadan aspirant who missed Law cut-off by 3 points trends online. Right and left images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, The Yudel Media

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan candidate misses admission

Despite the high score, he revealed that his sister was not offered admission by the institution.

@Medisenz explained in his story that the cut-off mark for the course his sister wanted to study at the University of Ibadan was 74, but she had just 71 in the Post-UTME exam.

He wrote:

"My sister's JAMB/admission journey. My sister wanted to study Law in UI. The first time she wrote JAMB, she scored 272 and Post-UTME was 71. UI used 74 as cut-off mark for Law admission."

He continued in his post by explaining that she once again took another JAMB exam, scored 265, but still didn't meet the university cut-off mark.

He added:

"Then she waited for another session, wrote JAMB and scored 265 and 69 in her Post-UTME. UI used 71 or thereabout as their cut-off."

Due to her inability to meet the cut-off mark for Law at the University of Ibadan, he explained that his sister applied to a state university and was finally admitted to study Law.

University of Ibadan candidate shares second UTME result after missing admission. Photo Source: Twitter/Medisenz

Source: Twitter

Young lady secures admission to study law

He concluded:

"After that, I told her to choose our state university. She did and it worked. She got admission and did exceptionally well. She ended up being the first female president of the Law Students' Association of her school. Looking back, I couldn't but believe that UI wasn't part of God's plan for her."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who missed the 2025 admission cut-off mark by just 3 points has sought advice online after posting her 2026 UTME score.

The young lady said she was worried after hearing claims about using “connection” to gain admission into UI.

Many people advised her that admission into the University of Ibadan is strictly based on merit and encouraged her to prepare well for post-UTME.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a lady after she wrote JAMB and post-UTME for the second time.

The young lady said she stayed at home for years after secondary school due to financial challenges before finally getting admission.

University of Ibadan student reveals post-UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Mechanical Engineering student shared the JAMB and post-UTME scores that helped him get admission.

The student said he knew he needed a high total score to enter his course. He also said that courses like Mechanical Engineering and Law at UI need high post-UTME scores to gain admission.

Source: Legit.ng