Two fatal accidents occurred in Ogun state, killing five passengers on Wednesday, November 26, 2025

The road crashes claimed the lives of five people, and three others were seriously injured, receiving treatment

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) narrated how the accidents occurred in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogun State - Five people have lost their lives, and three others have been injured in two separate accidents in Ogun State.

The fatal accidents occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Sango-Ijoko Road on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said three people died, and three others were injured after a truck and a tricycle had a head-on collision along the Sango-Ijoko Road.

Akinbiyi said the truck dangerously overtook another vehicle and collided with the tricycle at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

As reported by The Punch, Akinbiyi made this known on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

He said three passengers of the tricycle died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He further stated that the dead were deposited at the State Hospital morgue, Ifo.

“It involved a MAN Diesel truck with the number plate FST 424 XZ and a TVS tricycle with the number plate AYE 795 VC.

“According to an eyewitness account, wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving by the driver of the MAN Diesel truck, in the process, caused a head-on collision with the tricycle with six passengers onboard.”

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in Ogun State Command, Afolabi Odunsi, said two people were killed after two trucks collided along the Ibafo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

Odunsi said four people were involved, blaming the accident on brake failure and a speed violation.

Four people were involved; nobody was injured, but two people were killed. The vehicles involved are two unregistered Mack trailers.

“The team arrived and rushed the injured victim to AZ Hospital, Magboro. The hospital eventually called to say that the victim had passed.”

Fatal road crash claims 3 lives in Gombe.

Recall that a fatal accident killed three persons in a road crash on Gombe–Yola Road on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

No fewer than six other people sustained varying degrees of injuries during the tragic incident on the road.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe state, Samson Kaura, narrated how the fatal accident happened.

17 crushed to death in a tragic car crash

Legit.ng also reported that FRSC confirmed the death of 1 person in Zamfara after an 18-seater bus crashed into a collapsed bridge in Gwalli, with most victims being women.

Officials warn motorists against late-night travel and urge them to check road conditions before long journeys.

Sector Commander Ma’aji commends community members and stakeholders for their swift rescue efforts that saved the survivors.

Source: Legit.ng