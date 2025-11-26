Eight people lost their lives in a crash on the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway near Emmanuel Alayande University of Education

Eight people were confirmed dead following a crash on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the front of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education along the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway in Oyo State.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mary Alo, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

She reported that nineteen people were involved in the crash.

“The accident occurred on Tuesday. Nineteen people were involved. Eight people died while four people are receiving treatment at the state hospital in Oyo town. The corpses of the victims are also at the morgue of the hospital,” she said.

Survivors receiving treatment

According to officials, four survivors were admitted to Oyo State General Hospital where they are currently receiving medical care. The hospital morgue is also holding the remains of the deceased victims.

The crash has once again drawn attention to safety concerns on the busy Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway, a route that has witnessed repeated accidents over the years.

Authorities have urged drivers to remain cautious and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies.

Road accidents in Nigeria

Road accidents in Nigeria have remained a serious public health and safety issue, claiming thousands of lives each year.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that 1,834 people died in 3,345 crashes between January and March 2022.

Speeding, reckless driving, wrongful overtaking, tyre bursts, and poor road conditions are among the leading causes. Mechanical failures such as brake problems also contribute significantly.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) continues to enforce traffic laws and promote awareness campaigns, yet Nigeria still records one of the highest road accident fatality rates in Africa, highlighting the urgent need for safer roads.

Oyo state

Oyo State is located in south-western Nigeria with Ibadan as its capital. Created on February 3, 1976, it is known as the Pace Setter State.

It covers about 28,454 square kilometres and shares boundaries with Kwara, Osun, Ogun, and the Republic of Benin.

The state has 33 local government areas and is home to nearly 8 million people. Oyo is rich in Yoruba culture and history, with landmarks such as the ancient Oyo Empire and the bustling city of Ibadan.

Its economy thrives on agriculture, trade, and education, making it a key hub in Nigeria’s development.

