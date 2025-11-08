Lagos, Nigeria - A tragic accident in Ikorodu, Lagos, has claimed the lives of three students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) after a sand-laden truck lost control due to brake failure.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the fatal accident occurred around Powerline Junction, inward Ikorodu Roundabout.

The sand-laden truck reportedly rammed into several vehicles and injuring seven others.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the truck was travelling at high speed before it lost control and collided with multiple vehicles and tricycles along the busy corridor.

“In an incident of profound tragedy that cast a pall of grief over the Ikorodu metropolis, three promising students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu — two males and one female — lost their lives instantaneously in a fatal multiple-vehicle collision,” Taofiq said.

He added that seven others, including tricycle operators, sustained serious injuries in the horrifying crash.

The vehicles involved included a sand-laden tipper (unregistered), a Toyota Corolla (SMK 42 AJ), an MPV bus, and four tricycles.

LASTMA said preliminary investigations by traffic operatives revealed that the truck’s excessive speed and mechanical brake failure caused the driver to lose control, leading to the deadly crash.

Victims were rushed to nearby hospitals

Emergency responders from LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police were quickly mobilised to the scene.

Taofiq said the injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, while the remains of the deceased students were deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary.

“Together, they swiftly conveyed seven critically injured victims to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment, while the three deceased casualties were evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital, Ikorodu mortuary,” the statement read.

LASTMA also confirmed that the wrecked vehicles had been removed to restore free vehicular movement in the area.

The crash was “avoidable", says LASTMA GM

Reacting to the tragedy, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sadness over the deaths, describing the crash as “avoidable.”

Bakare-Oki urged truck operators and commercial drivers to maintain their vehicles and avoid overspeeding.

“This tragedy is avoidable. Overspeeding, poor vehicle maintenance, and defective braking systems continue to cause ,on Lagos roads,” he lamented.

