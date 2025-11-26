A fatal accident has killed three persons in a road crash on Gombe–Yola Road on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

No fewer than six other people sustained varying degrees of injuries during the tragic incident on the road

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe state, Samson Kaura, narrated how the fatal accident happened

Gombe State - No fewer than three persons have lost their lives in a road crash on the Gombe–Yola Road on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the fatal accident occurred around 9:00 p.m, before the Kashere junction in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by Vanguard, the Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, disclosed this in Gombe on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Kaura attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking, which resulted in a head-on collision.

The sector commander said that six people who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

He added that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital in Gombe.

“We always advise against night driving, speed, wrongful overtaking, among others.

“Though it is the right of anyone to drive at night, if it is not necessary, kindly avoid it. The cars involved in this crash were speeding even when they were driving at night.

“At night, we must drive with extra caution and maintain a reasonable speed because the car you think is far off may just be closer than you think.”

He urged motorists to prioritise safety over speed and drive in a manner that does not expose them and other road users to risk.

17 crushed to death in a tragic car crash

Recall that FRSC confirmed the death of 1 person in Zamfara after an 18-seater bus crashed into a collapsed bridge in Gwalli, with most victims being women.

Officials warn motorists against late-night travel and urge them to check road conditions before long journeys.

Sector Commander Ma’aji commends community members and stakeholders for their swift rescue efforts that saved the survivors.

