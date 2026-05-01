Atiku Abubakar has criticised the distribution of rice and cash palliatives, describing it as a political strategy rather than a solution to economic hardship

He had warned that rising inflation, insecurity, and declining farm productivity in Northern Nigeria were worsening food shortages and weakening livelihoods

The former vice president had cautioned that using hunger as a political tool could erode democratic values and undermine citizens’ independence

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the distribution of food items by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a political tactic rather than a genuine response to hardship in Northern Nigeria.

The remarks were contained in a statement issued in Abuja by his aide, Phrank Shaibu, who reacted to the recent rollout of rice and cash palliatives led by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar speaks on economic hardship and governance concerns in Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The intervention involved 100 trucks of rice and N1.2 billion distributed across northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Atiku slams Tinubu over rice distribution

Atiku argued that the initiative reflects a deeper problem in governance, pointing to rising inflation and worsening living conditions. He said: "What Nigerians are witnessing today is the tragic normalisation of poverty under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Families can no longer afford basic meals, inflation has ravaged household incomes, and millions are being pushed daily into extreme deprivation.

"Yet, instead of addressing the structural causes of this crisis, the government has chosen the path of optics—distributing food in carefully choreographed ceremonies while the underlying suffering deepens."

He also linked the current situation to declining agricultural output, which he attributed to insecurity and policy gaps affecting farmers in the North.

Food security concerns and political implications

According to the former vice president, large farming areas have been abandoned due to safety concerns, weakening supply chains and worsening food shortages.

He said:

"Since 2023, Northern farmers have suffered declining productivity due to the Tinubu administration’s policy failures and its inability to secure farmlands. Vast agricultural belts have been abandoned to insecurity, leaving farmers displaced and food supply chains severely weakened."

Atiku added that the distribution of relief items risks being used for political gain.

"Ironically, the same government and its promoters now seek to exploit the resulting hardship by turning food into a campaign tool. What the North truly needs is genuine, sustainable food security policies—not campaign lunch packs wrapped in party insignia."

He further referenced earlier outreach efforts involving the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, describing them as part of a growing trend.

Call for sustainable economic reforms

The statement concluded with a call for long-term policy solutions. Atiku said: "Let it be said without equivocation: Nigerians are not beggars to be pacified with periodic handouts while their livelihoods collapse."

He maintained that economic recovery requires structured reforms that support farmers, stabilise prices, and improve citizens’ purchasing power.

He warned that reliance on short-term relief measures could weaken democratic values and limit citizens’ ability to make independent political choices.

Source: Legit.ng