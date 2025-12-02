A man rushing his ailing father to the hospital died in a tragic crash along Abuja’s Airport Road after colliding with a parked trailer

Eyewitnesses say he was allegedly on a phone call before losing control while driving at high speed

The Federal Road Safety Corps has evacuated the deceased and moved the father to the hospital for treatment

FCT, Abuja - A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning in Abuja when a man died on the spot after crashing into a stationary trailer while rushing his sick father to the hospital.

The incident happened near the popular police signpost at Lugbe along the Airport Road.

A man rushing his ailing father to a Sabon-Lugbe hospital died in a fatal Abuja crash after hitting a parked trailer along Airport road. Photo credit: @NaijaPR/@IntelRegion

Source: Twitter

Witnesses said the man, whose identity had not been confirmed at press time, was driving a Toyota Highlander SUV when, rammed into the trailer from behind.

As reported by Daily Trust, they said the impact trapped him behind the steering wheel, killing him instantly.

However, his father, who was seated beside him, survived the crash.

Driver allegedly dies while on a phone call

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was allegedly on a phone call moments before he lost control and hit the parked trailer.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from the Lugbe Unit Command arrived at the scene shortly after, evacuated the deceased, and moved the elderly father to a private hospital in Sabon-Lugbe for treatment.

It was gathered that the driver was heading to the same hospital when the accident occurred. The FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Felix Theman, confirmed the incident.

However, another FRSC official at the Lugbe Unit Command, who preferred anonymity, attributed the crash to the driver’s alleged phone use while speeding to take his father to the hospital.

A man rushing his ailing father to a Sabon-Lugbe hospital died in a fatal Abuja crash after hitting a parked trailer along Airport road.

Source: Original

Many feared dead in fatal accident along Abuja-Keffi road

Legit.ng earlier reported that many people are feared dead after another fatal accident at the popular Karu bridge along the Abuja-Keffi expressway.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, May 19, 2025, barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location.

The Abuja-Keffi expressway is a major federal road that links Benue and Plateau states from the Federal Capital Territory.

Accident on Abuja bridge kills man, wife and two children

Also, a tragic accident at Mabushi Bridge in Abuja claimed the lives of a man, his wife, and their two children on Wednesday.

Legit.ng reports earlier that eyewitnesses said the crash followed a confrontation at Berger Roundabout, where an alleged struggle led to the driver losing control.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a mob may have attacked individuals linked to the incident, though police have yet to issue an official statement.

Nigeria in mourning after road tragedies

Legit.ng earlier reported that another accident reportedly happened at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway this week.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, a private vehicle veered off the bridge in the early hours of the morning, although the driver was rescued safely.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) shared more details about the accident and what led to the driver losing control.

Source: Legit.ng