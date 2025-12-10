Three Family Members Killed in Tragic Lagos Road Accident
- A speeding truck triggered a multi-vehicle collision that killed three members of the same family on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- LASTMA officials rescued two injured survivors and coordinated with emergency agencies to clear the wreckage and stabilise the scene
- The LASTMA general manager mourned the tragedy and warned motorists that excessive speed remained a major cause of fatal crashes
A pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway has claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.
The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.
Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said two other occupants survived with severe injuries and were rescued after a coordinated response from emergency teams.
LASTMA releases preliminary details
LASTMA reported that the accident involved an Audi, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Corolla. Initial findings showed that a truck travelling at high speed rammed into one of the vehicles from behind.
The force of the impact pushed the car into two other moving vehicles and created a deadly chain of collisions.
The agency said the truck driver fled the location with the vehicle immediately the crash occurred.
Operatives of LASTMA arrived early at the scene and worked alongside other emergency responders to stabilise the situation.
Two injured victims trapped in the wreckage were removed carefully and handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service for urgent treatment.
LASTMA said the three deceased family members were recovered together and transferred to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit for evacuation.
Rescue agencies coordinate joint response
The injured survivors were taken to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre at the Toll Gate for medical attention.
LASTMA also confirmed that officers from the Isheri Olowora Police Division secured the accident scene while traffic personnel removed the damaged vehicles from the road to prevent any additional crash.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos Ambulance Service, SEHMU and the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service were all involved in the rescue efforts. LASTMA noted that their combined action helped to prevent further loss of life.
Agency chief mourns victims of the crash
The general manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare Oki, described the tragedy as an unbearable loss.
He said, “The unbearable and irreplaceable loss of an entire family” was deeply painful. He also offered prayers for the relatives left behind and wished the injured survivors full recovery. Bakare Oki commended the emergency teams for their swift intervention.
He warned that the crash could have been avoided if the truck driver had obeyed speed regulations. According to him, excessive speed remains one of the most dangerous causes of fatal accidents on Nigerian highways. He urged motorists to slow down, respect traffic rules and adopt defensive driving habits.
The LASTMA chief assured residents that the agency will continue to strengthen surveillance and work with security and rescue organisations to prevent similar tragedies.
