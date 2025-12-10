The Chief Justice of Plateau State, Justice David Mann, has delivered his judgement on the murder case against police officer, Sergeant Ruya Auta

Sergeant Auta shot Bala dead on May 12, 2020, after arresting the victim and others while strolling during the COVID-19 lockdown

Delivering his judgement on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Justice Mann sentenced the police officer to death by hanging

Jos, Plateau State - A police officer, Sergeant Ruya Auta, has been sentenced to death by hanging or lethal injection for killing Rinji Bala, a 300-level University of Jos student (UNIJOS) in Plateau State.

Sergeant Auta shot Bala dead on May 12, 2020, after the UNJIOJS student was taken into custody along with two friends near the Hwolshe area of Jos while strolling during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chief Justice of Plateau State, Justice David Mann, pronounced a death sentence on the convicted officer after finding him guilty of culpable h0micide.

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Mann delivered the ruling at State High Court 1 in Jos on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Justice Mann explained that the judgement followed a detailed review of the evidence presented by the prosecution and the witnesses’ testimonies.

He added that it includes its own evaluation of the circumstances surrounding the case.

According to the court, the sentence aimed to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability, particularly in cases involving unlawful use of force and firearms.

It was gathered that Bala and his friends were arrested, searched, and taken into custody despite no incriminating evidence being found on any of them.

After being beaten and released, they were told to run, at which point Rinji was shot, leading to his immediate death.

Reacting to the judgement, the late UNIJOS student’s father, Peter Bala, expressed hope that the ruling would serve as a deterrent to negligent security personnel.

The grieving father said no sane person would celebrate the death of another human being, but stressed that the law had to take its course.

“The truth is the law is the law; that is all I can say.”

Court sentences Policeman to death by hanging

Recall that a Lagos state high court sentenced policeman, ASP Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

Vandi had shot Mrs Raheem dead in the presence of her husband while returning from church on Christmas Day in 2022

The suspended police officer was found guilty of killing Raheem, who was pregnant at the time.

Court sentences dismissed SARS officer to death

Legit.ng also reported that a state high court in Benin City, Edo state, delivered its ruling on the killing of a car dealer.

The court disclosed why a dismissed police constable, Joseph Omotosho, was found guilty of murder.

The accused was said to have committed the offence in 2015

