Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has shown her fans that she is not losing sleep over her current marital crisis after she dropped a fresh, glowing video on social media to flaunt her beauty

The movie star posted the new clip with a royal caption just hours after her partner, Olakunle Churchill, took to the internet to make some heavy and unexpected revelations about their relationship

Following Rosy's post, concerned fans rushed to her comment section to share words of support and their honest thoughts about the ongoing relationship drama online

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has stirred fresh reactions online after posting a new video on Instagram, even as her marriage with Olakunle Churchill continues to face public scrutiny.

The actress appeared radiant in the clip, flaunting her glow and leaving fans talking about her calm demeanour despite the storm around her.

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer posts new Instagram video showing off glow amid marital crisis with Olakunle Churchill who made shocking claims. Photo: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

She accompanied the video with a short caption that carried a bold declaration of self-worth.

“🫦 #QUEENOFALLQUEENS👑”

Her post came amid Churchill’s series of social media posts that had already thrown their union into the spotlight.

Just days earlier, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling divorce rumours.

Olakunle Churchill then made a post emphasising that his children would always come first in any situation if he had to choose between them and anyone else, which further intensifies the divorce rumours.

Yesterday, the businessman cleared the air, denying claims that Rosy Meurer had filed for divorce, and explaining that what many assumed to be a marriage was only an introduction ceremony without church or court backing.

Churchill did not stop there; he also rejected suggestions that Rosy stood by him during his custody battle with ex-wife Tonto Dikeh, stating that if she was not there, someone else would have been there for him.

In another post, he refuted claims that Rosy snatched him from Tonto, insisting the two women were never friends.

Despite the massive social media outrage trailing these heavy claims, the actress appears completely unbothered by the messy situation and has not addressed his statements.

She simply uploaded an Instagram clip flaunting her beauty without replying to him.

Watch Rosy Meurer's video below:

Fans rally behind Rosy Meurer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iammisskanneh said:

"You are a queen please don't reply to anything. ❤️❤️"

@ami_love_ada_ukehe_ commented:

"I like as second wife's are making move . I wish karma can come fast to locate my ex husband"

@kenny_01_ajia wrote:

"My Baby gurl, I just love you, you don't just give a d@mn, God gat your back❤️❤️❤️"

@michelog_nig reacted:

"I stand with you girl, you've got a bright future. 🌹"

@bridget_therealtor_ said:

"❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥Queen of all Queens😍😍😍"

@its_khaddy_ commented:

"Feel good,live your life,love your life,be happy,take care of yourself and your beautiful children,invest in your business/career ,dont explain anything to anyone,make sure you make it better in your life and make sure you don't repeat any mistakes you made earlier,the good Lord will see you through,much love ❤️ @rosymeurer"

Actress Rosy Meurer shares video amid marital drama as husband Churchill dismisses claims she snatched him from ex-wife Tonto Dikeh. Photo: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Old video of Rosy Meurer resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians dug up an old video showing the heavy effort Rosy Meurer put into her relationship.

The resurfaced clip captured the Nollywood actress pounding yams with a pestle and mortar to please Olakunle Churchill.

This video went viral online shortly after Churchill surprisingly revealed that no legally recognised marriage ever existed between them.

Source: Legit.ng