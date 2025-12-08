The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) has issued a serious threat to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, announced plans to hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday, December 17, 2025

The reason for the nationwide protest was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Ajaero and the Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah

Lagos State - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened a nationwide protest over rising insecurity in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, announced nationwide protest will hold on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

This was disclosed on Monday, December 8, 2025, at the end of the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos.

According to the statement, the NEC deliberated on the recent abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi, pressing national and industrial issues,

The NLC condemned the kidnapping and killing of school staffer during the incident, describing the surge in attacks on schools as alarming.

As reported by Vanguard, Ajaero criticised the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected school prior to the attack.

He called on the Federal Government to secure all schools, particularly those in remote and vulnerable areas.

The NEC resolved to mobilise all NLC affiliates and state councils for the protest and demanded immediate investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the security lapses.

The communiqué further warned that failure to address insecurity and other pressing issues could lead to escalated industrial actions across various sectors, including health and education.

The NLC NEC also discussed other key issues including the crisis in the tertiary education sector, the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), and the revival of the Labour–Civil Society Coalition (LASCO).

Gunmen attack Anambra church, kill pastor’s wife

Recall that tragedy struck on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Isiokwe community in Lilu town, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

Gunmen attacked Saint Andrew’s Church in Isiokwe community, killed the pastor's wife while several others sustained serious injuries.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, shared more details about the tragic and deadly attack.

