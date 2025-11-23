President Bola Tinubu praised security forces after rescuing 38 abducted worshippers from Kwara

He hailed the securing of the escape of 51 pupils from Niger state, pledging continued vigilance amid calls for national peace

Armed bandits last week stormed a church in Eruku, Kwara state, and a catholic school in Niger state, abducting hundreds of worshippers and students respectively

Abuja, Nigeria - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the recent rescue of 38 churchgoers abducted in Kwara State and the escape of 51 students from a Catholic school in Niger state.

The president described both progress as “signs of hope” amid Nigeria’s intensifying security challenges.

Armed bandits stormed Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Kwara State, during a service where at least three worshippers were killed and dozens taken.

In Niger state, gunmen abducted more than 300 pupils and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State. Fifty of the abducted students reportedly escaped.

Reacting via a statement released on his X handle, Tinubu described the recoveries as evidence of renewed commitment in Nigeria’s war against banditry and terrorism.

He said:

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued."

"I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered.

President Tinubu said their safety and well-being remain a top priority under his watch, adding that his administration will secure this nation and protect the people.

Tinubu also revealed that he cancelled his scheduled trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to personally monitor national security coordination, saying Nigerian lives take precedence over international engagements.

People react to the rescue of Kwara abducted worshipers

Many Nigerians praised Tinubu for his decisive posture and blamed the abductions on a worsening security infrastructure.

Others, however, expressed frustration and demanded more than just rescue operations, calling for preventive measures.

@EmmyPromise71 said:

This is how a President is supposed to act. No hiding behind statements, no pretending the situation isn’t serious.

@Atobajaye25 said:

Mr. President, the 51 students were not recovered by our security agents, they escaped. This shows that the deployed security and military forces are doing very little, if anything at all.

@wemimospot commented:

They were recovered abi they escaped themselves? Thank God the Eruku victims are rescued. How many terrorists were destroyed and/or arrested?

@djokaymegamixer said

Mr President, the real leadership test is preventing these kidnappings and killings in the first place. Nigerians do not need victory laps after every tragedy. And a quick clarification. Were the 51 students from the Catholic School in Niger State actually recovered or did they escape on their own as reports suggested earlier? The story keeps changing more than the security situation itself.

