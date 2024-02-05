Senator Shehu Sani has lamented that even with the huge budget allocations to defence and security, the precious lives of the Nigerian masses are not protected

N3.25 trillion has been allocated to the defence and security sector, representing 11.8 percent of the current national budget

Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, spoke on an X (formerly Twitter) space put together by Legit.ng

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated this while speaking on a space on X organised by Legit.ng recently.

In the last years, many Nigerian states have witnessed a spike in terror. Photo credits: @ZagazOlaMakama, @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Sani bemoans lingering banditry, terrorism menace

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.

He alleged that some resources that are supposed to go to junior officers do not usually get to them.

His words:

“It (banditry and terrorism) has lasted for this long because the government we have had in the past believe in throwing money to the problem. And that is why defence and security budget gets the highest bid. But if you keep throwing money to incompetent leaders and people who are virtually enriching themselves or misplacing priorities, you cannot achieve any goal.”

Sani continued:

“Do you know that in the last eight to nine years, every Army chief that takes over would make a revelation that he has inherited nothing, (that) his troops have no weapons, no arms and ammunition, and (that) they are ill-funded. And this is a budget that apart from INEC, military and defence budget get a huge allocation.

“And you ask yourself, how would such a huge amount of money be allocated to security agencies and soldiers would complain that they are not properly fed, they don’t have arms to fight, there is no (sic) enough equipment.”

Listen to the programme below:

