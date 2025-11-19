The Kano State Police Command announced new security measures along border communities after a strategic review meeting

Senior commanders met to assess recent security developments and reinforce operations across key local government areas

CP Bakori highlighted reinforcements and urged stronger community cooperation to curb emerging threats

The Kano state Police Command has announced new security measures along key border communities in the state.

This follows a strategic review meeting led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

Source: Getty Images

Commanders meet over rising concerns

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the meeting, held on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Kano, brought together senior officers from operational, tactical and intelligence units to assess recent developments.

CP Bakori said the gathering was convened to evaluate the command’s achievements in crime prevention and to strengthen ongoing operations.

“We reviewed our recent successes and identified areas where we must intensify our efforts,” he said.

Focus on border communities

The Commissioner disclosed that a major part of the discussion centred on the security situation in boundary communities, particularly Shanono, Tsanyawa and Rogo local government areas.

He explained that reinforcements in manpower and equipment were already being deployed to the affected zones.

“We are tightening security around these areas. Emerging threats require sustained vigilance and swift operational response,” he noted.

Police push for community cooperation

CP Bakori also stressed the importance of community-based engagements, urging commanders to deepen public sensitisation efforts.

“The cooperation of residents is crucial. We need communities to work closely with us to maintain peace and security,” he said.

The command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Kano state.

