A student of the University of Ibadan (UI) who hoped to study Medicine has opened up about his experience

He mentioned that he was convinced to pick the University of Ibadan, and he did exactly that.

He mentioned the score he got in the post-UTME exam and the course he was transferred to

A man who wrote the University of Ibadan (UI) post-UTME examination has mentioned the score he got and the course he was offered by the institution.

He mentioned in his post that in 2014, he had completed a degree and decided to study for another degree, which is Medicine and Surgery, so he applied to the University of Ibadan (UI).

University of Ibadan aspirant misses Medicine cut-off, shares post-UTME score and course offered. Photo Source: TikTok/heisprimeey

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student shares post-UTME experience

He sat for JAMB and had a very high score, and expected that he would do well in the post-UTME with the aim of studying his desired course.

In the TikTok video, he mentioned that he did not meet the cut-off mark to study Medicine at the University of Ibadan and, as a result, he was transferred to another department.

Speaking about his UTME experience, he said:

"After graduating from uni in 2014, I decided to sit for JAMB again to pursue Medicine and Surgery. I sat for JAMB and had a very decent score, and when it was time for post-UTME, I was advised to pick this school. Na so I pick UI."

Man who applied for Medicine at University of Ibadan shares admission experience. Photo Source: TikTok/heisprimeey

Source: TikTok

After he sat for the post-UTME and got a score that didn't meet the cut-off mark for Medicine, he posted the score and mentioned the exact department or course he was transferred to by the university.

@heisprimeey said:

"To cut the long story short, the post-UTME result came out and I saw 71 over 100. I no meet MBBS cut-off mark. They consoled me sha, UI transferred me to Veterinary Medicine."

His post drew the attention of many of his followers on social media, who reacted in the comments section of the post.

Reactions as man shares post-UTME experience

Raven explained:

"Our Vet in making 🥰 congratulation man medicine na medicine, human sef na higher animal."

Stray Coach Radical added:

"Congratulations champ!"

OCTOBER 3rd shared:

"Congratulations dear."

Olaoye noted:

"Success is yours."

Bee noted:

"Congratulations mi love."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) medical student who scored 89 out of 100 in the post-UTME examination shared the 5 things that helped him succeed in the exam.

He explained how he prepared early, studied past questions, focused on likely topics, and also warned candidates against common mistakes made during preparation for the UI post-UTME.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady was very happy after she got admission into a master’s programme at the University of Ibadan (UI).

She shared her admission letter online and said she will study in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmacognosy, for an M.Sc degree. Many people congratulated her after seeing the post.

University of Ibadan aspirant begs for scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy who applied to the University of Ibadan (UI) has appealed for financial help to register for his NECO examination and continue his education.

The student, who scored 326 in JAMB and hopes to study Biomedical Engineering, said he is facing financial challenges at home that have prevented him from paying for his NECO registration, and he called for scholarship support online.

Source: Legit.ng