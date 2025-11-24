Renowned Nigerian pastor Paul Adefarasin weighed in on the growing wave of insecurity in Nigeria and the U.S.’ potential intervention

Recall that gunmen abducted more than 300 students from a Catholic school in the northwest and also attacked CAC Church in Kwara State

Speaking on the tense situation, Adefarasin shared his hopes about the country experiencing war soon, which caught the attention of many

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the House on the Rock Senior Pastor, has declared that, while he hopes Nigeria never experiences a full-fledged war, he is personally prepared if such a circumstance arises.

This follows several raids in various places by bandits who have kidnapped and killed civilians, raising worldwide concerns.

Speaking on the escalating tensions caused by local security difficulties, Adefarasin portrayed Nigeria as one of the battlegrounds in a larger clash between global civilisations.

Adefarasin stated that while he hopes the country does not go to war, he is ready.

He expressed optimism that current diplomatic efforts could help permanently remove terrorism from the country, but cautioned that such achievement would necessitate smart thought and effective negotiation.

He went on to say that, while discussions are important, he does not think negotiating with terrorists is a good idea.

The pastor's statements came amid rising national anxiety about insecurity, repeated terror attacks in numerous regions, and public debates about the country's readiness for an intensifying battle.

In his words: “I certainly hope that Nigeria doesn’t have to go to war, but I’m ready for it. I can’t discuss those things because there is still dialogue going on, and it is two civilisations globally fighting; Nigeria is just one of the fronts. I hope the dialogue works and expunges terrorism from Nigeria perpetually. It is going to take a lot of brainpower and negotiation, but I really don’t think you should negotiate with terrorists.”

Watch him talk below:

Paul Adefarasin trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

reggievisuals said:

"He’s ready to enter flight and run, that’s what he means 😂."

tidimjones said:

"Citizen of 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 Dey talk, Residents of 🇳🇬 Dey clap…"

tchinony said:

"He is ready with his plan B (Japa)."

rinasstock said:

"Which mumu People Dey clap for there .."

fikunademii said:

"You have a gun already... Glock Pastor 😂."

synthia_ijeoma said:

"This one get dual citizenship oo."

cedarbucyrus said:

"Massive respect to Pastor Ezekiel Dachomo — the fearless pastor who exposed the genocide happening in Nigeria and refused to be silent. In a time when many high-profile voices stayed quiet, he stood up for the oppressed with truth, evidence, and courage. Men like him deserve all the honor. May God keep strengthening him."

_atvictor said:

"Most people for this comment section can't even understand his English 😂."

dharmieomomummie said:

"There won't be war in Nigeria in Jesus name.... Peace be still."

rickopara said:

"Mumu man! If you had spoken your truth about who should lead Nigeria, we won't be neck deep in this now..."

genokosun said:

"This guy was saying no genocide the other day? What happened, God is exposing a lot this period, He that has ears, let him hear."

ernest_ugonna

"Why are those people clapping."

great_obiukwu said:

"You have never seen war, DON’T pray or wish for it!"

frankugahphotography said:

"Wetin una the clap for?"

Lady explains what Pastor Adefarasin was brandishing

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady weighed in on the saga between Pastor Adefarasin and a content creator who was recording a video of him on traffic.

The pastor was accused of brandishing a firearm at the content creator, an allegation he has denied during a sermon in his church.

In a video she posted, the Nigerian lady explained that what people saw in the video was not a gun but a shock device.

