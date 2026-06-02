SCOAN to celebrate Prophet T.B. Joshua's legacy with anniversary events on June 5, 2026

Commemorative activities include a two-day revival and documentary unveiling showcasing his impactful ministry

Global participants expected to honor T.B. Joshua’s teachings and humanitarian work at the Lagos event

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) will on June 5, 2026, mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of its founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, with a commemorative programme themed “Rejoicing with the Saints.”

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the church said the event will gather worshippers, religious leaders, dignitaries and international guests in Lagos to honour the legacy of the late cleric, whose ministry attracted followers across continents.

Synagogue Church Marks 5yrs After TB Joshua’s Death, "He Touched Millions of Lives"

Source: Twitter

SCOAN: Revival and remembrance activities scheduled

According to the church, activities will begin with a two-day revival on June 2 and 3 at the Faith Resort Ground in Agodo, Lagos, followed by the main anniversary service, Punch reported.

The programme will feature worship sessions, testimonies, documentary screenings and a reflective walk-through experience where guests will share personal accounts of the late prophet’s influence.

A documentary highlighting his life, ministry and humanitarian work is also expected to be unveiled during the event.

Global tributes highlight enduring legacy

The church noted that participants from Africa, Europe and the Americas will take part physically and virtually, underscoring the global reach of his ministry, Vanguard reported.

In a statement, SCOAN said,

“Through his teachings, humanitarian outreach and global media ministry, he touched millions of lives across continents, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire faith, compassion and service to humanity.”

It added,

“Through Emmanuel TV and his extensive missionary activities, he became one of Africa’s most recognisable religious leaders, drawing people from diverse backgrounds in search of spiritual guidance and hope.”

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, who now leads the church, is expected to deliver a key address reflecting on her husband’s legacy, while gospel ministers from Nigeria and abroad will also minister at the event.

TB Joshua's church holds thanksgiving

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has called on members of the church and Nigerians to anchor their faith firmly in God, prophesying a brighter year ahead of 2026.

She made the appeal during the church’s annual thanksgiving service held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng