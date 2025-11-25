Armed men abducted 11 residents of Isapa, Kwara State, in a fresh wave of violence

The attack came just a day after worshippers kidnapped during a church service were released

Victims included a pregnant woman, nursing mothers, and several young children, sparking fear across the community

At least 11 residents of Isapa, a community near Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, were abducted by armed men.

The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on Monday and was reportedly carried out by between 20 and 30 bandits. Witnesses said the attackers fired sporadically as they advanced, forcing many residents to flee for safety.

Gunmen abduct 11 residents in Kwara State, sparking fear and heightened security concerns. Photo credit: NigPolice/x

Source: Facebook

Attack follows church kidnapping

The assault came barely 24 hours after victims abducted during a church service were released. A Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku had been holding a thanksgiving service to celebrate the freedom of 18 worshippers kidnapped about a month ago.

During that service, gunmen stormed the church, killed three people, and abducted 38 worshippers.

Victims include pregnant woman and children

A community leader, who confirmed the latest attack under strict anonymity, said, “eleven people were kidnapped, seven of them from the same household.

The victims include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children.”

The abducted residents were identified as:

• Talatu Kabiru, 20

• Magaji, 6

• Kande, 5

• Hadiza, 10

• Mariam, 6

• Saima, 5

• Habibat (housewife)

• Fatima Yusufu (housewife)

• Sarah Sunday, 22 (pregnant woman)

• Lami Fidelis, 23 (nursing mother)

• Haja Na Allah (nursing mother)

An elderly woman was reportedly struck by a stray bullet during the attack.

Evidence of gunfire in Isapa

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen moved through different sections of the town, leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.

Expended AK-47 shells were later recovered from several points in the community after the attackers retreated with their captives.

Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying, “Yes, there was an incident, but I cannot say much now. I am about to enter Isapa from Ilorin. I will update you when I get there.”

Rising security crisis in Nigeria

The situation has heightened tension across Isapa and neighbouring settlements as security agencies and local vigilante groups intensify efforts to locate the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

Nigeria is currently facing one of its worst security crises in history, which has already led to mass closure of schools, particularly in the northern region.

Fresh Kwara abduction leaves community traumatised amid Nigeria’s worsening security crisis. Photo credit: NigPolice/x

Source: Original

Bandits contact families of abducted Kwara worshippers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bandits who raided the Christ Apostolic Church Oke Igan in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have reportedly demanded one hundred million naira for each of the worshippers taken during the Tuesday night attack.

Families and community leaders said on Thursday that the abductors were already calling relatives with the phones seized from the victims.

Josiah Agbabiaka, secretary of the church, confirmed that some households had been contacted. He said the abductors divided the hostages into groups and issued separate demands. The Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun, whose relatives are among the captives, also confirmed the development, Arise TV reported.

Source: Legit.ng