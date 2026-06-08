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Mark Angel’s Outfit As He Makes Public Appearance With His New Wife After Wedding Elicits Reactions
Celebrities

Mark Angel’s Outfit As He Makes Public Appearance With His New Wife After Wedding Elicits Reactions

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Pictures of comedian Mark Angel and his new wife at a public gathering have gone viral online
  • The photos surfaced on social media barely a few days after their traditional wedding
  • The comedian's outfit was the subject of public discussion, igniting reactions as many criticised him

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Nigerian comedian and content creator Mark Angel and his new wife recently made waves on social media after they were spotted at a public gathering, believed to be a church, for the first time since their traditional wedding.

The photos, which surfaced online on Sunday, June 7, 2026, showed Mark and his wife seated side-by-side with other worshippers.

Comedian Mark Angel and his wife spotted in church after their traditional wedding.
Mark Angel faces criticism over outfit choice as he makes public appearance with his new wife. Credit: markangelcomedy
Source: Instagram

The comedian wore a white short-sleeve button-up shirt unbuttoned at the top with a chain visible on his neck.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mark Angel performed traditional marriage rites with his new bride. According to reports, the wedding took place on May 31, 2026, in a colourful traditional setting surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers.

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One of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony was Mark’s grand gesture to his in-laws. In a clip, he was seen presenting them with a massive cow, a symbolic gift of appreciation.

Skit maker Mark Angel and his new wife reportedly attended church together after their wedding.
Concerns and criticism trail Mark Angel and new's wife public appearance after wedding. Credit: markangelcomedy.
Source: Instagram

The pictures of Mark Angel and his wife at a public gathering making waves are below:

Reactions to pictures of Mark Angel and wife

The comedian's outfit has ignited widespread criticism for being too casual or inappropriate, making many doubt if the pictures were from a church or public event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

AceKelm commented:

"It's not true that the picture was taken in a church. It was in a function. Because there was no way he could have opened his shirt that much inside the church. What do I even know... Like they used to say, God focuses on heart and not face."

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_Sampixels commented:

"Can’t this guy dress like a mid aged man? Which kind shirt is he wearing exposing his chest."

E.P Aninze Esq reacted:

"I thought they said she was underage? But the fact speaks for itself here that she is a full grown woman."

Ihunanya_chi wrote:

"He should have just gone to church without shirt. Church needs to start correcting people again since they don’t know how to use their senses again."

Airbooka commented:

"Is the church too hot that he can't button up his shirt? People still dress like rascals and have the nerve to sit in the front seat in the church. Nawa o."

RealEyitjoy commented:

"He look so stressed in just weeks of marriage The woman no dey give him joy??"

Mark Angel's new wife's age

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman attracted attention after she commented on comedian Mark Angel’s marriage to his new wife.

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The lady addressed the speculation about the bride's age and spoke in defence of the couple’s decision to marry.

She questioned the criticism directed at the comedian, asking whether people would give similar advice if the situation involved a member of their own family.

The lady also confronted those who accused the bride of being underage. She argued that any woman who had passed the age of 20 qualified as an adult capable of making personal choices.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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Mark Angel Comedy
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