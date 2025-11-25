The 24 schoolgirls who were kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi state, have regained their freedom.

The development was confirmed by some security sources to journalists on Tuesday, November 25.

Kebbi schoolgirls have been rescued Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, details surrounding the efforts, which led to the rescue of the girls, were yet to be known as of the time of writing this report. However, the official announcement of the release was expected to be made tonight.

Last week. Some unknown gunmen attacked and abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Also, a number of worshippers have been reportedly abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.

However, President Bola Tinubu officially announced the rescue of the worshippers on Sunday, November 23.

Niger government reacts as Catholic students kidnapped

Earlier, the Niger state government expressed "deep sadness" over the kidnapping of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of the state. It said the security agencies have continued to assess the development.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the state government, the incident happened after an intelligence report indicated that an increased level of threat in some parts of the Niger North senatorial district.

Usman maintained that the government had earlier directed the suspension of all construction activities and the temporary closure of boarding schools within the senatorial district as a precautionary measure.

He added that security agencies have commenced investigation and rescue operations for the safe return of the kidnapped people. According to Usman, the government has close communication with all relevant security formations and promised to give regular updates.

Source: Legit.ng