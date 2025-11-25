The Lagos State Police Command has taken action following a series of bandit attacks and kidnappings across the country

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, addressed newsmen amid rising insecurity in the country

Legit.ng reports that bandits attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) church in Kwara state, schools in Kebbi and Niger states

Lagos State, Ikeja - The Lagos State Police Command has tightened security in schools, worship centres, and other public places across the state.

The development comes amid a series of abductions recorded recently in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger states.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, said the deployment of officers to schools, worship centres, and other places is to prevent security breaches.

Jimoh added that the new development would be carried out throughout the ember month into the New Year.

As reported by The Punch, Jimoh made this known while addressing newsmen on Monday at the command headquarters

“We want the general public to know that Lagos is safe and secure. We have made additional deployments to all schools, places of worship, religious centres, and other locations frequently visited by people to ensure all worshippers are safe. This will continue into the New Year and beyond to ensure the safety of all Lagosians and other Nigerians coming into the state. We don’t have any concern to be worried about; we are beefing up security throughout the state.”

The police boss disclosed that efforts were ongoing to increase the police tactical squad across the local councils in the state.

The police boss also disclosed that newly employed drivers and car wash attendants were behind the new wave of stolen vehicles in the state.

Southwest governors meet after Kwara church attack

Recall that six southwest governors converged in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, for a closed-door meeting amid rising insecurity across the country.

The meeting comes amid rising insecurity across the country, especially the attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruke, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s media adviser, Gboyega Akosile, shared more details about the closed-door meeting in Ibadan.

