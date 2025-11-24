Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced the release of all the individuals who were recently abducted during an attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu confirmed that all the 38 people abducted while worshipping have been rescued

The kidnap victims arrived at the Kwara Government House, where they were received by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; some of them spoke to the press

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Ilorin, Kwara state - Bamidele Emmanuel, one of the worshippers who were abducted recently by terrorists in Eruku, Kwara state, has said the outlaws were brazen in their criminality and their knowledge of northcentral forests' terrains.

Legit.ng had reported how 38 worshippers abducted from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, Kwara state, were freed, following days of intensified security operations.

A Kwara church attack victim, Bamidele Emmanuel, recounts what terrorists told him and other abductees during their time in the forest. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

President Bola Tinubu, who confirmed the abductees' release in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 23, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to securing every Nigerian.

He said he had closely monitored the rescue efforts and coordinated the security response after cancelling his scheduled trip to the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, received the 38 worshippers.

The victims were taken to the Government House Clinic in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, where medical personnel immediately provided emergency treatment.

AbdulRazaq, who visited the clinic to assess their condition, interacted with some of the freed worshippers.

Kwara attack victim recounts ordeal

Recounting the incident, which attracted global attention, Emmanuel said the terrorists boasted that it was near-impossible for the abductees to escape.

He said:

“It (the attack) was just a sudden act. Suddenly, and a terrifying act. Because that evening, after like 30 minutes into the programme…we started the programme (church service) like, I think, around 5. So, about 30 minutes to the programme, after all the praises, we just heard gunshots. Even to my own perspective, I didn’t know it was gunshots, I think it was just sparkling (sic) of some wire. But by the time we get, they’ve surrounded the whole church. Even some people, they begin to narrate that they are seeing drop of blood everywhere.”

Kwara police officers deployed to fight bandits amid insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

When asked about the situation inside the forest, he replied:

“It was unimaginable. When we got there, we really know that it was a dominated area by these people called bandits. Even, they have the courage to tell us that 'we are bandits'. And they make us know that (sic) there is no one who can just slip away without being caught. And with what we see, nobody can escape from that place that they dominated. They’ve known all the routes surrounding all those bushes within Kwara and other cities."

The video can be watched here.

Read more on Nigeria's security challenges:

Prophet Ayodele issues warning on security

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned Nigerian security agents to pay close attention to some states across the nation.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, terrorists are planning to attack several states, especially in the northern part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng