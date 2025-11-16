Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Hon. Tosin Olokun, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the council over bandit attacks.

The curfew was part of efforts to neutralise bandits terrorising the area.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Adeyemi Babarinde Sunday, said the curfew was with immediate effect.

Adeyemi said the curfew covers all communities in Yagba West, from 7.00pm to 5.00am daily.

As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a statement signed and issued at the weekend.

The Chairman said the decision is aimed at flushing out criminal elements operating along border communities and forest areas.

Olokun stressed that the measure became necessary to restrict the movement of people during vulnerable hours.

He said it will enable security agencies to carry out coordinated patrols, surveillance, and clampdowns without obstruction.

“The safety of our people remains our top priority. This curfew is a proactive step to strengthen ongoing operations and prevent criminal infiltration across our communities.”

The Chairman urged residents of the communities to comply fully with the directive.

He warned that anyone found violating the curfew or aiding criminal networks would face serious legal consequences.

