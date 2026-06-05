The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released a new list of wanted persons in Nigeria

Names and photos of the suspects have been made public, with the Commission urging citizens to assist in locating them

ICPC is calling on anyone with useful information to report to its offices, the nearest police station, or through its toll-free line

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has officially declared several individuals wanted in Nigeria.

The Commission has released both names and photos of the suspects, urging the public to assist in locating them.

ICPC Nigeria publishes names and photos of wanted persons to strengthen anti-corruption efforts. Photo credit: ICPC

Source: UGC

ICPC wanted persons in Nigeria

According to the ICPC, the following persons have been declared wanted:

- Zichao Qui

- Sahabo Abubakar Ahiwa

- Kingsley Chikezie

- Amina Naima Mohammed

- Gladys Aginwa

- Muhammadu Sagiru Umar

- Sabina Nwosueke-Chijioke

- Isiaka Abdulakeem B.

- Oluborode Ayobami Pius

- Adamu Yunusa

- Umar Mohammed

For the complete list of names and photos, visit the official ICPC portal: https://icpc.gov.ng/wanted-persons/.

How to report information

The ICPC has appealed to the public for cooperation. Anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of these individuals should report to:

- ICPC Headquarters, Abuja

- Any ICPC State Office

- The nearest police station

- Or call the ICPC toll-free line: [0803-123-0280](tel:08031230280)

ICPC’s call to action

The Commission emphasised the importance of public support in tracking down these suspects. In its statement, ICPC noted:

“Click for more information. Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280.”

About ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency established to fight graft and promote integrity in public service. It investigates and prosecutes cases of bribery, fraud, abuse of office, and other corrupt practices.

Beyond enforcement, ICPC also works on prevention through public education, system reviews, and policy advocacy to reduce opportunities for corruption. The Commission operates nationwide with offices across states and collaborates with other law enforcement agencies. Its mission is to build a transparent society where accountability thrives, ensuring that public resources are used for the benefit of all citizens.

ICPC toll-free line connects the public to report whereabouts of suspects. Photo credit: ICPC

Source: Original

Updated list of 48 Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has published an updated list of Nigerians designated as terrorism financiers in 2026. This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security.

Nigeria, being a member of the United Nations and in pursuit of its commitment to international peace and security as enunciated under the Charter of the United Nations, has enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 which established the Nigeria Sanctions Committee as the national body responsible for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Targeted Financial Sanctions.

Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) issued by the United Nations Security Council are designed to deny any individuals or entities associated with terrorism, terrorism financing and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) access to assets, funds, equipment or support.

Source: Legit.ng