Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State Government has debunked rumours that bandits invaded Kiri High School and kidnapped students on Wednesday morning, November 26, 2025.

The Security Adviser to the government, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), dismissed the account as false.

As reported by TVC News, Omodara said that the Kogi government is tracking individuals responsible for spreading fake news on social media.

The Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Barr. Zacheus Dare, however, said two people were killed when suspended bandits attacked Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri.

According to Arise News, Dare added that vigilantes and hunters on the ground repel the attack of the bandits.

He clarified that no school children were kidnapped during the attack.

“There are two casualties. One hunter and one other person was killed through stray bullets. Nobody was kidnapped. We were there till daybreak. We are after them inside the forest. The joint security task force, both Soldiers, Police, and Local hunters, are after them right now. Let it be on record that no school children were kidnapped”.

Source: Legit.ng