Jacob Feder’s biography: age, parents, sister, net worth, zoo

Who is Jacob Feder? He is an American YouTuber and social media sensation. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares animal adventures and educational wildlife videos, which brought him into the limelight. Due to his captivating content, he has earned a vast following on the channel and other social media platforms.

The YouTuber holding a baby tiger. Photo: @jacobfeder

Source: Instagram

Jacob Feder is a conservationist at Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida. Aside from that, he is an Instagram and TikTok personality. Would you like to know more about him? Read on to find more details about him, including his personal life.

Jacob Feder's profile summary

Full name : Jacob Feder

: Jacob Feder Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 25 February 1999

: 25 February 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Current residence : Miami Florida, United States

: Miami Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 7’’

: 5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 152

: 152 Weight in kilograms : 69

: 69 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Siblings : 1

: 1 Profession: YouTuber, entrepreneur

YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth : $1 million – $5 million

: $1 million – $5 million YouTube : Jacob Feder

: Jacob Feder Instagram: @jacobfeder_

Jacob Feder’s biography

The American YouTuber was born on 25 February 1999, in Florida, United States and grew up under the care of his parents. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. However, little is known about Jacob Feder's family does not enjoy being in the limelight that much.

Who are Jacob Feder's parents? Unfortunately, the names of his parent are not available by now, but he usually features them in his videos and photos.

Who is Jacob Feder's sister?

Her name is Hannah. They often make videos on YouTube and Instagram together.

How old is Jacob Feder?

A photo of the YouTuber carrying a monkey on his back. Photo: @jacobfeder

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Jacob Feder's age is 23 years, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Jacob Feder do for a living?

He is an entrepreneur, YouTuber and social media sensation. He started his self-titled YouTube channel on 22 July 2013, but he shared his debut video titled BACKYARD ANIMAL TOUR on 9 April 2019. He has since engaged his fans consistently uploading his educational wildlife videos and vlogs.

As of February 2022, the YouTube star has garnered a significant following across his social media platforms, with over 1.58 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He has a verified Instagram account where he majorly shares animal adventures photos and videos. Jacob Feder’s Instagram boasts over 171 thousand followers at the time of writing.

The social media star also has an unverified TikTok account with over 1.4 million followers and 23.6 million likes.

Is Jacob Feder a zoologist?

Yes, he is a conservationist at Zoological Wildlife Foundation. He also owns a zoo in his compound. His passion for animals started when he was young. It all started with him catching lizards and iguanas in his compound.

Jacob Feder's zoo has a variety of animals, and he mainly focuses on animal rescues and animal hunting.

Some of Jacob Feder's animals include turtles, iguanas, snakes, leopards, jaguars, monkeys and many others.

How much is Jacob Feder's net worth?

The social media sensation carrying a tiger. photo: @jacobfeder

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million – $5 million. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the amount of money he makes on YouTube or from his other business ventures.

Who is Jacob Feder’s wife?

Is Jacob Feder married? No, the YouTuber is yet to marry. He is currently presumed single according to several pieces of information on the internet. He does neither have a wife nor a girlfriend at the moment.

How tall is Jacob Feder?

The social media star stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and he weighs approximately 152 pounds or 69 kilograms.

Where does Jacob Feder live?

The YouTube star is currently residing in Sunny south Florida, United States.

Jacob Feder is an American YouTuber and social media star with a significant following on various social media platforms. He has a self-titled YouTube channel that focuses on educational wildlife videos.

