Special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said security agencies know bandits' various locations but cannot attack them

He revealed past cases where mistaken military strikes killed innocent people, forcing the government to approach the fight with caution

Onanuga also dismissed claims that some Niger students “escaped” from the bandits, clarifying that those being reported had merely fled toward their homes

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy has stated that Nigeria’s security operatives cannot launch direct attacks on bandits, even though they are aware of those who operate in each area.

Speaking on Arise TV on Monday, November 24, Onanuga explained that bandits live within civilian populations, making it difficult to neutralise them without risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Presidency says security agencies already know bandits operating in various locations, but cannot attack them. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Facebook

He said security personnel are fully aware of bandit groups operating in different parts of the North, but are limited in executing preemptive strikes because such places are densely populated.

Onanuga said past military air strikes in some northern states mistakenly hit civilians due to inaccurate intel, resulting in casualties, and the government does not want a repeat of such tragedies.

He said:

“They know all the bandits that are operating in that axis. They know them. But they can’t just go there because our people are living around where they operate. They must act carefully to avoid harming citizens.”

Onanuga: No ransom demand on Niger abduction

On the recent abduction of school pupils in Niger state, Onanuga confirmed there has been no ransom demand yet and urged school authorities to provide complete information to aid rescue efforts.

He stressed that security agencies require full and accurate documentation of those abducted, and the delay in providing this information is hampering precise rescue planning.

According to him, the authorities from the school and the local community have not immediately provided the full names and records of the abducted pupils, a situation which, he said, should not be happening during a national emergency.

"Give us the names. They don't want to give us the names. Why? What are they hiding? Onanuga asked

Nigerian government says military won’t strike bandits to avoid killing villagers. Photo credit: @Onanuga1956/@officialBAT

Source: Facebook

Onanuga also dismissed claims that some students “escaped” from the bandits, clarifying that those being reported had merely fled toward their homes at the time of the attack.

He argued that misinformation could affect the rescue operation if the security forces do not have precise figures.

He said:

“Those children did not escape from the bandits. Nobody took them away. They were not abducted in the first place. They ran to their parents. But without proper documentation, you can’t differentiate between those who fled and those actually kidnapped.”

The presidential aide reiterated that the government is working cautiously to ensure rescue efforts are based on accurate intelligence, arguing that guesswork is dangerous when dealing with armed groups.

Why Tinubu orders withdrawal of police from VIPs

The presidential aide also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu approved the redeployment of police officers protecting VIPs to vulnerable towns and communities.

According to him, over 100,000 police personnel reportedly guard politicians, businessmen, and other influential Nigerians, while rural communities remain exposed.

“In many places, like in Eruku, they had three or four policemen and only one rifle. Meanwhile, fully armed policemen are guarding VIPs. Redeploying these officers to high-risk areas will make a big difference.” He said

How kidnapped Eruku church worshippers were rescued

Legit.ng reported that Onanuga disclosed how the kidnapped members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, were rescued

He said the military, alongside the Department of State Service (DSS), worked together to rescue the 38 Kwara worshippers from their kidnappers.

"Security agencies have systems for tracking these criminals, allowing them to monitor developments in real time.

"They reached out to the kidnappers and demanded the release of the victims, and they complied, aware of the consequences of defying government directives." Onanuga said

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng