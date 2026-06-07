The Nigerian Air Force has stepped in to support rescue efforts after the abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that an aerial surveillance aircraft was deployed immediately to provide intelligence for security agencies

The operation comes after armed men attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026, abducting 46 victims

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed an aerial surveillance aircraft to aid the rescue of teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the deployment on Friday, during a courtesy visit by representatives of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, and the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh.

Nigerian Air Force surveillance aircraft supports Oyo State rescue operations. Photo credit: SeyiMakinde/NIgeriaAirForce/x

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, Makinde said the Air Force acted promptly after the incident was reported, providing intelligence that has guided security agencies in their search-and-rescue mission.

“The NAF promptly deployed an aerial surveillance platform immediately after the abduction was reported, providing critical intelligence to support search-and-rescue operations,” he stated.

Intelligence boosts rescue efforts

According to the governor, intelligence gathered from the surveillance missions has been crucial in tracking developments and coordinating rescue strategies. He urged residents to remain patient and support the ongoing operations, assuring them that all necessary resources are being deployed to secure the victims’ release.

Makinde commended the Nigerian Air Force for its swift response, noting that the surveillance aircraft was made available while Oyo State’s newly acquired aerial assets are still being assembled at the NAF Base in Lagos.

“The Air Force made the surveillance platform available while Oyo State’s newly acquired aerial assets are still being assembled at the NAF Base, Lagos,” he explained.

The governor highlighted that the state government acquired aerial platforms after consultations with the Air Force to ensure access to maintenance support, engineering expertise, and pilot training. He expressed optimism that these assets would strengthen security operations in Oyo and neighbouring states once fully operational.

Air Force reaffirms commitment

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Suleh reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to supporting efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims. He stressed that the service would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to address security challenges across the country.

Suleh also praised the Oyo State Government for its support towards Air Force projects and infrastructure development within the state.

On May 15, 2026, armed men attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, abducting 39 students and seven teachers, totalling 46 victims. The incident has heightened concerns about school security and persistent attacks on educational institutions in Nigeria.

Oyo State security assets strengthen response to school abduction. Photo credit: NigeriaAirForce/x

Source: Twitter

Oyo assembly weighs in on negotiating with bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the Oyo State House of Assembly have rejected suggestions to negotiate with bandits who abducted teachers and students in Esiele community in Oriire local government area of the state.

The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and the State Universal Basic Education Board to immediately conduct security audits of schools located near forests and border settlements across the state. They expressed concern over the recurring attacks and increasing bandit activities in the area.

Source: Legit.ng