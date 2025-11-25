The Inspector General of Police has visited Kebbi State as security agencies intensified efforts to rescue the abducted Maga schoolgirls

Service chiefs met President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to review nationwide security challenges and recent school kidnappings

Fresh attacks in Niger State deepened concerns after more than 300 pupils were taken from St Mary’s School in Papiri

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, arrived in Kebbi State on Monday as security agencies continued the search for students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga.

His visit followed rising concerns over coordinated attacks across several states and the pressure on authorities to hasten rescue efforts.

Armed bandits abduct 25 students from a school in Kebbi, prompting response from the police.

The IGP is expected to meet Governor Nasir Idris before addressing officers of the Nigeria Police Force on the current security situation.

Visit coincides with rescue operations

Security agencies have been attempting to track the whereabouts of the schoolgirls taken from Maga after armed men stormed the school in the early hours of November 17.

The attackers killed the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before escaping with several students. The incident left communities in Danko Wasagu deeply shaken.

Egbetokun had earlier briefed President Bola Tinubu at the State House on the wave of kidnappings in Kebbi, Niger and Kwara.

Police tactical units are already preparing for search and rescue operations after bandits kidnap 25 students in Kebbi. Photo: NPF

The meeting also had the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode, and other service chiefs in attendance. The Director General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi, was also present.

Fresh attacks reported in Niger

While residents awaited updates on the Maga abductions, gunmen launched another raid in Niger State. The attackers invaded St Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri.

Witnesses said the gunmen arrived in large numbers on motorcycles and shot the school’s gatekeeper before abducting many pupils.

The Christian Association of Nigeria stated that 315 students were taken but 50 escaped. According to CAN Chairman in Niger, Most Rev Bulus Yohanna, “The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped.”

A statement from CAN added that 377 pupils in the school’s primary section were boarders while 53 were day students.

Police and military intensify search

The Niger State Police Command said tactical units and soldiers had been deployed across large forest corridors.

According to the command, personnel were combing remote paths in an effort to locate the abducted students. The attack occurred around 2am and the number of missing pupils was still being confirmed.

The recent assaults on schools and places of worship have led to tighter security measures nationwide. A church attack earlier in the week left two worshippers dead and several abducted.

President Tinubu cancelled his trip to the G20 summit in South Africa due to the escalating situation. Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to attend the meeting on his behalf.

Security analysts say the series of attacks has placed renewed attention on the country’s capability to prevent mass abductions and protect vulnerable communities.

