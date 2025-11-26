A man has made a statement hours after deadly bandits attacked a new location, following the recent church attack in Eruku

He shared that the bandits had recently attacked a church in Eruku and also mentioned the distance to their next target

The man revealed where the bandits struck after Eruku and shared a map showing how long it would take to get there

A young Nigerian man is trending after he confirmed the location bandits went to following the tragic attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara state.

He made the post on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Man reacts to bandits’ movements

The individual made the statement just days after the tragic attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara state, which led to the death of several individuals, while many others were kidnapped.

The incident caught the attention of individuals, and the government immediately took steps to secure the release of the kidnapped victims, as confirmed in a news report by Legit.ng.

Days after, another incident was reported in a location close to Eruku in Kwara state.

According to a post shared by a social media user, @TheYemiKing, the activities of bandits were confirmed in a location not far from Eruku, where bandits recently launched an attack.

In a post he shared on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he spoke about how long it takes for bandits to arrive at the location that was recently attacked after Eruku in Kwara state.

His post read:

"Isapa is 20 minutes from Eruku by driving. If the bandits weren't rewarded for the Eruku abductions, they wouldn't have gone to Isapa."

"What you reward becomes culture. When will the government consider mercenaries instead of paying ransoms?"

He asked two important questions amid the series of attacks on innocent individuals by the bandits.

The man made the statement in reaction to another deadly bandit attack on a new location called Isapa in Kwara state.

In a report released by several news platforms, including Vanguard, bandits were said to have stormed Isapa on Tuesday and shot a pregnant woman and several others who sustained gunshot wounds. About 10 people were said to have been kidnapped in the fresh attack.

The said incident also got the attention of individuals who reacted to it online.

Reactions as bandits strike again

@Eyanolowo1 noted:

"Tinubu is desperate to look effective in the fight against Terrorism. I blame the governor sha . Man is so Unbothered or he acts Unbothered."

@HollaNaija stressed:

"They will be paid well for the effort by the government. What's there to lose? If it goes bad, a few foot soldiers die and more will replace them. They are comfortable in the knowledge that the government will do nothing that either threatens their existence or their operations."

@OlaOfIkeja1 added:

"This is getting out of hand, my state is becoming a mess and the most annoying part is it takes the government days to act or even say anything."

@_Ikechs_ noted:

"Kwara State is gradually going down, this is disheartening. I can't remember the last time I traveled to my hometown in Kwara North. It's really painful."

@softie0001 wrote:

"If the amount of people getting kidnap daily in Kwara south hit the internet, you’ll feel cold."

@Davidben402 added:

"Wetin concern Yoruba's with Kwara ? Is Kwara no longer Fulani territory? Afonja lost Kwara to Fulani, a coward. The few Yoruba's in Kwara should move to Ekiti or Ibadan if they're not comfortable with innocent bandits performing their lawful duties."

@AdeleyecalebC stressed:

"Why is this Governor so wicked for God's sake. Alaafin already spoke about his readiness to help them with OPC but their foolish ego won't let him accept.. Anyway he is a Fulani man so I don't expect less."

@barnes_JB12 said:

"Ahmadu Bello House ppl, what ayou doing? Bunch of idiots. You turn against your creed to embrace the Fulanis. What you see is what you get."

