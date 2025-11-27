A man who was inside the popular church during the attack in Eruku, Kwara State, has made a statement following the incident

He shared a video showing the damage caused by bullets to the building, windows, and other areas in the location

He also revealed the location where he hid when bandits took control of the church and began shooting their guns

One of the pastors of the church0 that was attacked in Eruku, Kwara State, has shown the place he was hiding during the deadly attack on the church by fearless bandits.

This is contained in a video made available on a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, following the incident.

Man captures video showing pastor’s hiding spot during attack. Photo source: Twitter/Yemi_of_Lagos

Source: Twitter

Man captures video showing pastor’s hiding spot

The video, which shows the place where the pastor was hiding, was captured by a media user who shared it on his page to document the aftermath of the attack on individuals in Eruku, Kwara State.

According to a post the individual @Yemi_of_Lagos made available on his page, X, formerly Twitter, he added a description to the post explaining that he visited the church after the attack, which led to the death of a few individuals and the kidnapping of about 38 others.

The post read:

"A post-visit to Eruku town where gunmen attacked a church, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor and some worshippers."

In the video, he showed a lot of things and also shared something he saw on the floor that made him shout. This is contained in a report made available by Legit.ng.

As the video plays, many scenes are shown, including the spot where one of the church members was killed by the bandits.

Moving on, he showed the windows, which already contained bullet holes, and the door that was broken down by the bandits.

Minutes into the video, the pastor of the church spoke about himself, mentioning that he hid during the attack and showed the visitor the place where he was hiding.

Pastor speaks about hiding from bandits

He added that gunshots were everywhere during the attack, coming from every corner, but God didn't allow the bandits to see him.

Man visits Eruku church and sees tragic aftermath of attack. Photo source: Twitter/Yemi_of_Lagos

Source: Twitter

He said:

"God didn't let them see me. They were shooting here and there."

The pastor showed the individual who visited the church some other things and also spoke about what the bandits told them.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a nursing student in Kwara State went viral after sharing a video recounting a deadly bandit attack outside her church. She revealed that she first heard about the presence of bandits in her community.

Doctor spots cousin in rescued Eruku victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian doctor shared a photo of the victims rescued from the Eruku church attack, pointing out that his cousin was among them.

His post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from many online users, days after the tragic incident that left several people dead and others kidnapped.

Source: Legit.ng