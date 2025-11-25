The Kogi State Police Command have dismissed circulating claims of an imminent bandit attack in Kogi East

Tactical units and additional security assets have been deployed across the state to reassure residents and maintain stability

The command urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to promptly report suspicious activity

Residents of Kogi State have been urged to ignore social media claims suggesting that bandits were preparing to launch coordinated attacks in parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, issued the clarification through a statement released on Monday, November 24, by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya.

Tactical police teams have been deployed across strategic locations in Kogi State. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

The police chief dismissed the circulating alert as unverifiable. He stated that the content lacked any credible basis and did not originate from any official security channel, Daily Trust reported.

Police assure measures already in place

The command assured residents that security arrangements across the state remained intact. According to the statement, officers and tactical squads had been positioned to forestall any attempt to disrupt public peace.

The command also appealed to citizens to avoid sharing unconfirmed claims that could generate needless fear. It reminded the public to verify information through reliable channels.

The police further encouraged residents to report suspicious movements to security agencies. The statement noted that security required the active contribution of the community.

Tactical units deployed statewide

CP Kankarofi ordered the deployment of the Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit, the Quick Response Squad and intelligence teams to critical areas.

Additional assets were also sent to locations considered vulnerable. The command said the move was intended to ensure a quick response to any situation.

Police have dismissed circulating claims of an imminent bandit attack in Kogi East. Photo: NPF

Source: UGC

For several days, social media users had circulated messages alleging that bandits had entered Kogi East through multiple routes from Nasarawa and Benue. The claims also suggested that certain schools and communities were under threat.

The police command reaffirmed that no such intelligence existed. It urged the public to disregard the rumour and continue with their daily activities without fear.

