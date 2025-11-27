Africa Digital Media Awards

Tragedy as Abducted Kaduna Anglican Priest Dies After One Month in Captivity
Nigeria

Tragedy as Abducted Kaduna Anglican Priest Dies After One Month in Captivity

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The abducted Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Venerable Edwin Achi, has died in captivity
  • The Anglican Diocese of Kaduna has announced the death of the priest on Wednesday, November 26, 2025
  • The church shared more details about the whereabouts of the wife and daughter of the late priest

Kaduna State - The Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Venerable Edwin Achi, has died in the captivity of kidnappers.

The Anglican priest was kidnapped alongside his wife and daughter in Nissi community, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on October 28, 2025.

Abducted Anglican priest dies in captivity in Kaduna State
Anglican church announces the death of abducted priest in captivity. Photo credit: @Ceephic
Source: Twitter

The Anglican Diocese of Kaduna described the tragic incident as “a painful loss to the entire diocese, the clergy, the church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to the service of God.”

Family member confirms Kaduna Anglican priest’s death after kidnappers posted his photo on Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the diocese announced Achi’s death in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The church disclosed that the late Anglican priest’s wife and daughter are still in captivity.

“We continue to pray for the release of his wife and daughter, who are still in the hands of kidnappers.”

The diocese has cancelled its programme, Stand Up for Jesus 2025 event, in honour of the late priest.

“On this note, the Standup for Jesus 2025 is hereby cancelled in honour of the late Venerable Edwin Achi.”

It was gathered that the family had just relocated to the community when bandits broke into their house and whisked them away.

The bandits later contacted the priest’s family to demand N600 million ransom for their release.

The Anglican priest hailed from Umuaja in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Kidnappers upload photo of abducted priest on Facebook

Just In: Another parent of abducted Niger student passes away hours after father of 3 dies from heart attack

Recall that a man raised an alarm on social media that kidnappers used his phone to post his picture and that of his wife in their captivity.

According to the man, his uncle is the Anglican vicar who was kidnapped with his wife, a Customs officer, about a month ago.

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist in rescuing his uncle and his wife from captivity, like the cases of the rescued 24 Kebbi schoolgirls and the 38 Kwara CAC members.

