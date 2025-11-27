The abducted Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Venerable Edwin Achi, has died in captivity

The Anglican Diocese of Kaduna has announced the death of the priest on Wednesday, November 26, 2025

The church shared more details about the whereabouts of the wife and daughter of the late priest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero, Venerable Edwin Achi, has died in the captivity of kidnappers.

The Anglican priest was kidnapped alongside his wife and daughter in Nissi community, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on October 28, 2025.

Anglican church announces the death of abducted priest in captivity. Photo credit: @Ceephic

Source: Twitter

The Anglican Diocese of Kaduna described the tragic incident as “a painful loss to the entire diocese, the clergy, the church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to the service of God.”

As reported by The Punch, the diocese announced Achi’s death in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The church disclosed that the late Anglican priest’s wife and daughter are still in captivity.

“We continue to pray for the release of his wife and daughter, who are still in the hands of kidnappers.”

The diocese has cancelled its programme, Stand Up for Jesus 2025 event, in honour of the late priest.

“On this note, the Standup for Jesus 2025 is hereby cancelled in honour of the late Venerable Edwin Achi.”

It was gathered that the family had just relocated to the community when bandits broke into their house and whisked them away.

The bandits later contacted the priest’s family to demand N600 million ransom for their release.

The Anglican priest hailed from Umuaja in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Kidnappers upload photo of abducted priest on Facebook

Recall that a man raised an alarm on social media that kidnappers used his phone to post his picture and that of his wife in their captivity.

According to the man, his uncle is the Anglican vicar who was kidnapped with his wife, a Customs officer, about a month ago.

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist in rescuing his uncle and his wife from captivity, like the cases of the rescued 24 Kebbi schoolgirls and the 38 Kwara CAC members.

Read more stories on bandit attack, kidnapping:

How kidnapped Eruku church worshippers were rescued

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed how the kidnapped members of the CAC in the Eruku community of Kwara were rescued.

Onanuga made the disclosure while speaking in an interview on Monday, November 24, a day after the victims were rescued.

The presidency credited the DSS, the secret police and the military for carrying out the rescue mission

Source: Legit.ng