Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Wukari, Taraba state - Troops of the 6 Brigade and Operation Zafin Wuta have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Umar Musa Geyi, in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The kidnapper was arrested for allegedly negotiating a N20 million ransom with relatives of an abducted victim.

The troops apprehended the suspect while acting on credible intelligence, on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Jandei–Kulamu area of Wukari

As reported by Daily Trust, Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, said the suspect has been on the wanted list of security agencies.

Mohammed added that the suspect is believed to be linked to a kidnapping syndicate operating around the Wukari axis.

According to Mohammed, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was connected to the abduction of a Fulani resident, Alhaji Jano.

The Fulani resident was kidnapped on November 13, 2025, adding that the victim is still in captivity.

The Army spokesperson explained that troops arrested the suspect after intercepting him during a phone conversation.

He disclosed that the suspect is in custody and undergoing further interrogation to help locate the victim and support ongoing rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks across the state.

