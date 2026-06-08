NiMet forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Nigeria as the rainy season became fully established in parts of the North

The agency warned that increased rainfall could trigger flash flooding in vulnerable communities and advised residents to keep drainage channels clear

Above-normal rainfall was projected for several states, while health alerts covered malaria and cholera risks in affected regions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has projected widespread rainfall across the country in June, with the rainy season expected to become fully established in several northern states during the month.

According to the agency's latest weather outlook, thunderstorms and increased rainfall activity are likely across many parts of Nigeria.

Nigeria to experience thunderstorms and rainfall as NiMet issues fresh nationwide weather update. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The forecast also points to a heightened risk of flash flooding in vulnerable communities as rainfall intensifies.

Which states face heavier rainfall?

In an update on its official social media pages, NiMet said rainfall establishment is expected in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno states. Across much of the North, rainfall levels are forecast to remain within normal ranges.

However, above-normal rainfall is expected in parts of the South West as well as Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Benue, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Nasarawa, Taraba, sections of Plateau and Kaduna states, alongside the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency estimated total rainfall accumulation across the country could range between 60 millimetres and 500 millimetres during the month.

NiMet also predicted slightly cooler weather conditions due to increased cloud cover and sustained rainfall activity. Mean maximum temperatures are expected to range from 26°C to 39°C, while minimum temperatures could vary between 21°C and 29°C.

What health risks did NiMet identify?

Beyond weather conditions, the agency warned of possible public health concerns linked to the rainy season.

The forecast identified a high malaria vigilance level across southern and central parts of Nigeria. Moderate cholera vigilance was also advised for parts of the South, Plateau, Kogi, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue, the FCT and sections of the far North.

Health experts often associate increased rainfall with conditions that support mosquito breeding and the spread of waterborne diseases, particularly in areas with poor sanitation and drainage systems.

Heavy rain and storm activity forecast as NiMet lists several Nigerian states likely to be affected across regions. Photo: Analogu

Source: Getty Images

What precautions should residents take?

NiMet urged residents to keep drainage channels around homes and farms clear to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The agency also advised the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and encouraged improved sanitation practices.

Motorists and commuters were cautioned against driving or walking through flooded roads, while residents were advised to seek shelter during thunderstorms.

For farmers, the agency noted that the establishment of rainfall in several regions presents an opportunity to commence or expand planting activities.

The outlook indicates that June will bring wetter conditions across much of the country, with authorities urging residents to remain alert to weather updates and take preventive measures where necessary.

NiMet warns of nationwide rain, thunderstorms

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across Nigeria on Wednesday, June 3, affecting northern, central, and southern states from morning into the evening.

The agency listed states such as Kano, Katsina, Borno, Kaduna, and Taraba for afternoon storms in the North, while Benue and Plateau may experience early rainfall activity in the North Central region.

Source: Legit.ng