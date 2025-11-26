A man has raised an alarm on social media that kidnappers have used his phone to post his picture and that of his wife in their captivity

According to the man, his uncle is the Anglican vicar who was kidnapped with his wife, a customs officer, about a month ago

He appealed to Tinubu to assist in rescuing his uncle and his wife from captivity, like the cases of the rescued 24 Kebbi schoolgirls and the 38 Kwara CAC members

A man, known on X as @monsieur_avreel, has shared a worrying development about his missing uncle, Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerate Edwin Achi and his wife, Mrs Sarah Achi, who were kidnapped almost a month ago.

The man shared a recent photo of the kidnapped couple, saying the kidnappers had uploaded the photo on his uncle's Facebook page by using his phone.

A man says his uncle is the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Ven. Edwin Achi, who was kidnapped with his wife. Photo Credit: @monsieur_avreel

He appealed to netizens to join him in begging President Tinubu to come to the abducted couple's aid, as he did for the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the Kwara Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members.

His tweet read:

"Today, the kidnappers used his phone, took this picture and uploaded it on his Facebook page.

"Please you people should beg @officialABAT to call them, like he called them personally for the release of others.

"What kinda Godforsaken excuse of a country is this!!!"

Amount kidnappers reportedly demand for couple's release

Giving an update on the kidnapped couple, activist Harrison Gwamnishu of Safe City Foundation claimed that the kidnappers are demanding an outrageous N600 million for their release.

He also said that the photo the kidnappers shared showed that the couple's kidnapping was not an isolated attack, as other captives were spotted.

Harrison called on the Tinuu-led administration, the Kaduna state government and relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively. Harrison wrote:

"Ven. Edwin Achi of the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Kaduna, a native of Umuaja in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, and his wife Mrs. Sarah Achi, were kidnapped in Kaduna on 28th October 2025.

"Today, they remain in captivity, with the abductors demanding an outrageous ₦600,000,000 ransom.

"In the photo released by the kidnappers, other innocent victims are also seen, showing this is not an isolated attack but part of a growing wave of insecurity.

"I am calling on the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government, and all relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

"This situation is unacceptable. Every day these victims remain in captivity is another day of trauma and uncertainty for their families and communities.

"The Government must intervene immediately to secure their safe release."

A man says his uncle and wife were kidnapped about a month ago. Photo Credit: @monsieur_avreel

Anglican vicar and wife's kidnap stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the kidnapping below:

@DipTinkerz said:

"The man is angry but he feels helpless. I understand. This brings memories. I am sorry about this. If you ever go through this or have a loved one go through this, you will understand. E go be like say you wan mad. Sometimes the kidnappers won't call and you will be thinking if they have killed your loved ones. You see how bare footed they are, if they tell you the number of hours they make them trek, malnourished, starved, beaten, you will hate Nigeria. You will hate our politicians. I am so sorry. Never again."

@mr_choicest said:

"Kai. If you know how possible it is to track that device enh, you'd know the government doesn't care about the common man, Cos na piece of cake e suppose be, SMH. Stay safe everyone."

@_ugomsinachi said:

"It seems delegates this calls to DSS and Military.@aonanuga1956, whom should we remind to make the call abeg. Staying one month with these blood suc'king demons is a lifetime Nightmare."

@AlabedeTobi said:

"If Nigeria is a serious country, them posting pictures on his FB page will literally lead to the arrest of these evil men. But, this is Naija."

@leofreddie07 said:

"Abeg, his aide said they called Islamic terrorists, and they released those kidnapped Kwarra church members. Please, they should call them again, since they can't arrest or kill terrorists in Nigeria. That phone call is needed again. A country of particular concern."

